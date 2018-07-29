SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Trump Threatens Major Consequences If Democrats Don’t Approve Border Wall

US Mexico Border WallHERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP/Getty ImagesUS workers are photographed during construction of 32km of the border wall by order of US President Donald Trump on the border between Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico and Santa Teresa, New Mexico state, US, on April 17, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / HERIKA MARTINEZ

By The Western Journal
July 29, 2018 at 5:37am
Print

President Donald Trump said Sunday he’d be willing to shut down the government if Democrats refuse to vote for his immigration proposals, including building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“I would be willing to ‘shut down’ government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall!” Trump tweeted. “Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT!

“We need great people coming into our Country!” Trump said.

Trump returned to the idea of shutting down the government over the border wall just days after meeting at the White House with House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to discuss the fall legislative agenda.

McConnell, asked about a shutdown last week during a Kentucky radio interview, said it was not going to happen. He did acknowledge, however, that the border funding issue was unlikely to be resolved before the November midterm elections.

TRENDING: Campers Lash Out, Force Conservative Counselor To Resign

Trump campaigned on the promise of building a border wall to deter illegal immigration and making Mexico pay for it. Mexico has refused.

Congress has given the president some wall funding but not as much as he has requested. Trump also wants changes to legal immigration, including scrapping a visa lottery program. In addition, he wants to end the practice of releasing immigrants caught entering the country illegally on the condition that they show up for court hearings.

Trump has also demanded that the U.S. shift to an immigration system that’s based more on merit and less on family ties.

Democrats and some Republicans have objected to some of the changes Trump seeks.

The federal budget year ends Sept. 30, and lawmakers will spend much of August in their states campaigning for re-election in November. The House is now in a five-week recess, returning after Labor Day. The Senate remains in session and is set to take a one-week break the week of Aug. 6, then returning for the rest of the month.

Both chambers will have short window of working days to approve a spending bill before government funding expires.

Trump would be taking a political risk if he does, in fact, allow most government functions to lapse on Oct. 1 — the first day of the new budget year — roughly a month before the Nov. 6 elections, when Republican control of both the House and Senate is at stake.

House Republicans released a spending bill this month that provides $5 billion next year to build Trump’s wall, a major boost.

Democrats have long opposed financing Trump’s wall but lack the votes by themselves to block House approval of that amount. But they have the strength to derail legislation in the closely divided Senate. Without naming a figure, Trump said in April that he would “have no choice” but to force a government shutdown this fall if he doesn’t get the border security money he wants.

RELATED: Feds: 1,000 Illegal Immigrants Crossing Border Every Day

The $5 billion is well above the $1.6 billion in the Senate version of the bill, which would finance the Homeland Security Department. The higher amount matches what Trump has privately sought in conversations with Republican lawmakers, according to a GOP congressional aide who wasn’t authorized to publicly talk about private discussions and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Two leading Democrats — Reps. Nita Lowey of New York and California’s Lucille Roybal-Allard — called the $5 billion a waste that “only further enables this administration’s obsession with cruel attacks on immigrants.”

Separately Sunday, Trump tweeted that there are “consequences when people cross our Border illegally” and claimed that many who do so are “using children for their own sinister purposes.”

Trump’s tweet came several days after the government said more than 1,800 children separated at the U.S.-Mexico border under Trump’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy have been reunited with parents and sponsors. A federal judge had ordered the reunions to be completed by last Thursday but hundreds of children remain separated. The administration says some of their parents have criminal histories.

“Please understand, there are consequences when people cross our Border illegally, whether they have children or not – and many are just using children for their own sinister purposes,” Trump said.

He also said Congress must fix “the DUMBEST & WORST immigration laws anywhere in the world!” and urged voters to “Vote ‘R'” in November.

___

AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro and Associated Press writer Alan Fram contributed to this report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Border Patrol, Border Security, Donald Trump, government shutdown, Illegal Immigration, Mexico, US Border Patrol

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Laura Southern talking to Australian policescreenshot/Youtube

Video: Police Forbid Journalist from Walking Past Mosque

Chris Agee

Supporters cheer as U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a 'Make America Great again' rally in Great Falls, Montana, on July 5, 2018.Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

Democrat Spokesman Writes Off Trump Voters – ‘The Idiots Aren’t Listening’

Peter Hasson

Kathleen McKinley/Twitter

Twitter Goes After Conservative Commentator for What She Said About Trans in the Military

Joe Simonson

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 27: U.S. President Donald Trump makes remarks on the economy at the South Lawn of the White House on July 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. The U.S. economy grew 4.1% in the second quarter, the fastest pace since 2014.Alex Wong/Getty Images

Hawaii Stands with Trump, Continues To Revitalize GOP

Jack Davis

Republican presidential candidates (L-R) Jeb Bush, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Donald Trump participate in a CBS News GOP Debate February 13, 2016 Spencer Platt/Getty

Campaign Nemesis Jeb Bush Praises Trump

Allison Kofol

Daily Caller/Twitter

VP Pence and Security Detail Rush Through Crowd To Aid Young Man

The Western Journal

Noah Berger/the AP

Uncontained Wildfire Destroys Nearly Entire California Community

Randy DeSoto

Trump accuses Cohen of lying about a meeting between Trump's son and Russia.Alex Wong/Getty Images;Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Trump Issues Fiery Response to Cohen’s Claim That He Knew About Russia Meeting

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.