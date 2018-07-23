SECTIONS
Trump To Iran President: ‘Will Suffer Consequences Few Throughout History Have Ever Suffered’

By Jack Davis
July 23, 2018 at 8:03am
President Donald Trump fired a warning shot across Iran’s bow Sunday night in response to anti-American remarks from Ira’s president.

Earlier Sunday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, “America must understand well that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace and war with Iran is the mother of all wars,” according to ABC.

Trump blazed back with an all-caps Twitter salvo.

“To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s tweet brought another dose of belligerence from Iran.

Trump “won’t dare” attack Iran, said Gen. Gholam Hossein Gheibparvar, the chief of the Revolutionary Guard’s Basij force.

Iran’s state-run news agency IRNA called the tweet “bullying words and the rhetoric he uses especially in his early-morning tweets,” The New York Times reported.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, replying to media inquiries, defended Trump’s tweet saying, “if anybody’s inciting anything, look no further than to Iran.”

Sanders said Trump has been “very clear about what he’s not going to allow to take place.”

Trump was not the only top American official criticizing Iran on Sunday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo likened the Iranian regime to the mafia, CNN reported.

“To the regime, prosperity, security, and freedom for the Iranian people are acceptable casualties in the march to fulfill the Revolution,” Pompeo said in a speech at the Ronald Reagan National Library in Simi Valley, California.

“The level of corruption and wealth among regime leaders shows that Iran is run by something that resembles the mafia more than a government,” he said.

“Governments around the world worry that confronting the Islamic Republic harms the cause of moderates, but these so-called moderates within the regime are still violent Islamic revolutionaries with an anti-America, anti-West agenda,” Pompeo said. “You only have to take their own words for it.”

Trump, who campaigned for the White House by saying former President Barack Obama had been too soft on Iran, acted in May to scrap the nuclear agreement Obama reached with Iran.

