President Donald Trump has given Hamas a deadline to accept his peace plan for the Middle East.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump indicted Hamas as a “ruthless and violent threat,” but said it can have until Sunday at 6 p.m. ET to accept a deal or face the consequences.

Trump wrote that Hamas has “killed (and made lives unbearably miserable), culminating with the October 7th MASSACRE, in Israel, babies, woman, children, old people, and many young men and women, boys and girls, getting ready to celebrate their future lives together.”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 10:09 AM EST 10/03/25 Hamas has been a ruthless and violent threat, for many years, in the Middle East! They have killed (and made lives unbearably miserable), culminating with the October 7th MASSACRE, in Israel, babies, woman, children, old… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) October 3, 2025

“As retribution for the October 7th attack on civilization, more than 25,000 Hamas ‘soldiers’ have already been killed. Most of the rest are surrounded and MILITARILY TRAPPED, just waiting for me to give the word, ‘GO,’ for their lives to be quickly extinguished. As for the rest, we know where and who you are, and you will be hunted down, and killed,” Trump wrote. Israeli forces are currently in Gaza City and could quickly launch new attack on Hamas targets.

Trump urged “all innocent Palestinians immediately leave this area of potentially great future death for safer parts of Gaza. Everyone will be well cared for by those that are waiting to help.”

Gaza looks like hell on earth. What a stupid idea it is to start a war with Israel. I stand with the IDF.pic.twitter.com/e61OINQqj0 — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) October 1, 2025

Trump said this was the last time he would delay retribution.

“Fortunately for Hamas, however, they will be given one last chance! Great, powerful, and very rich Nations of the Middle East, and the surrounding areas beyond, together with the United States of America, have agreed, with Israel signing on, to PEACE, after 3000 years, in the Middle East. THIS DEAL ALSO SPARES THE LIVES OF ALL REMAINING HAMAS FIGHTERS! “ Trump wrote.

Today is Yahel Sharabi’s birthday. She should have been celebrating with her family and friends, but she can’t because she was murdered by Hamas on October 7th. Yahel Sharabi will forever be 13. pic.twitter.com/Ib3no5aoUd — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) October 3, 2025

Trump said the world will “have PEACE in the Middle East one way or the other. The violence and bloodshed will stop. RELEASES THE HOSTAGES, ALL OF THEM, INCLUDING THE BODIES OF THOSE THAT ARE DEAD, NOW!”

“An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time. Every Country has signed on! If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas,” he wrote.

BREAKING: Gazans have begun speaking out against Hamas, demanding that they accept the deal. “Hamas, enough nonsense — accept the Trump proposal! You robbed us and wrecked our lives, and we don’t want your rule!” pic.twitter.com/MTRT4Er6cf — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 1, 2025

“THERE WILL BE PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST ONE WAY OR THE OTHER. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP,” the post concluded.

Israel has accepted Trump’s proposal, but Hamas had not commented upon it by the original Friday deadline, according to Axios.

Trump’s 20-point plan would begin with a ceasefire in Gaza, with Hamas returning all of the hostages it took on Oct. 7, 2023, who are still alive and the bodies of those who died in captivity, according to The Hill.

