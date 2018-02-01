The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News Politics Videos
Print

Trump White House Issues Invitation to Reporters They Never Got from Obama or Bush [Video]

By Joe Setyon
February 1, 2018 at 10:30am

Print

President Donald Trump recently invited six local news reporters to the White House, where they were able to converse with the president in the Oval Office.

Though what they talked about with Trump was off the record, Jacqueline Policastro — one of the reporters present — indicated she was grateful to learn information that will “inform (her) reporting in the weeks and months ahead.”

Policastro, the Washington bureau chief for broadcast company Gray Television, also said she had never received such access during the administrations of former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

“This is access we never received covering the previous two presidents, and it doesn’t stop in the Oval Office,” she stated.

TRENDING: CNN Analyst Compares Trump to Nazis, Then Old Tweets Re-Surface

And while the reporters were not able to quote Trump himself, they did get several soundbites from Cabinet secretaries.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, for example, discussed Trump’s views on trade.

“He wants to renegotiate NAFTA,” Mnuchin said.

Do you think President Trump is more transparent than Bush or Obama?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry echoed the message Trump tried to get across during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday.

“He’s talking about using coal. Using American coal,” Perry said.

Likewise, Trump said in his speech that his administration has “ended the war on American energy.”

“We have ended the war on beautiful clean coal,” Trump added. “We are now very proudly an exporter of energy to the world.”

RELATED: Washington Post Claims Republicans Engaging In Cover Up By Releasing Memo

Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin also emphasized a point Trump drove home in his Tuesday address.

“We want this to be an organization that works for veterans,” Shulkin said of his department.

Trump, for his part, has pledged that he “will not stop until our veterans are properly taken care of.”

“All Americans deserve accountability and respect, and that’s what we are giving to our wonderful heroes, our veterans,” the president said.

Policastro noted that the Trump administration is giving her bureau increased access because it wants to “reach voters, and (the access) doesn’t come with restrictions on what we can ask.”

“That means we get down to the local issues that matter to our viewers all across the country,” she said.

White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah further detailed this strategy, explaining that people all across the country should be able to tune into their local news stations and hear about how the administration is working to make their lives better.

“We want everybody who is dealing with making dinner, picking up their kids to understand that their job is more secure. Their paychecks are going to get bigger. They have a lot to be optimistic about,” Shah said.

Policastro pointed out that Trump “shared that optimism during our Oval Office meeting.”

According to White House budget director Mick Mulvaney, the president is “the billionaire man of the people.”

“He is the same person in private that you see on television. So, when you hear him say, ‘I really do care about the factory workers, I really do care about the folks who are unemployed, I care about folks having to deal with drug violence on the boarders,’ he really does,” Mulvaney said.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Barack Obama, Donald Trump, George W. Bush, Trump administration, White House

By: Joe Setyon on February 1, 2018 at 10:30am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Jonathan Pincus

Black Writer: Black Caucus’ Behavior During SOTU Shows They Are ‘Slaves’ to Democratic Party

Joe Setyon

Barack_Obama,_Donald_Trump

Here’s How Many Times Trump Said ‘I’ in His First SOTU Address… Compare That with Obama’s

Erin Coates

Donald Trump, Frank Luntz

Pollster Frank Luntz After Watching SOTU: ‘Tonight, I Owe Donald Trump an Apology’

Jason Hopkins

Melania Trump Responds After Rumors of Marital Problems Surface

Henry Rodgers

State of the union democrat protesters

Here Are the Members of Congress Skipping Trump’s First State of the Union Address

Joe Setyon

Donald_Trump_

While Walking Out After SOTU, Hot Mic Captures Trump Revealing Plans for Blockbuster FISA Memo

The White House

These Are The 15 Guests Donald Trump Is Bringing with Him to The State of the Union

Randy DeSoto

Luis Gutiérrez Goes Off on ‘Racist’ Trump After Walking out of President’s First SOTU Address

Recently Posted