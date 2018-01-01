Trump Wishes Happy New Year to His ‘Enemies,’ ‘Haters’ and Another Very Special Recipient

President Donald Trump had a special message for his Twitter followers and the media after the first year of his presidency.

He kicked off the new year by wishing his “friends, supporters, enemies, haters, and even the very dishonest Fake News Media” a happy new year.

As our Country rapidly grows stronger and smarter, I want to wish all of my friends, supporters, enemies, haters, and even the very dishonest Fake News Media, a Happy and Healthy New Year. 2018 will be a great year for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017

Trump also posted a video recap of 2017. Some of the highlights include Trump in talking to the people in Texas after the hurricane Harvey as well as signing the new tax bill.

What a year it’s been, and we're just getting started. Together, we are MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Happy New Year!! pic.twitter.com/qsMNyN1UJG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017

“We will shape tomorrow’s world with the strength and skill of American hands because, for Americans, the sky is never the limit,” he said in the video.

This is not the first time that Trump has wished a happy new year to his enemies.

Less than a month before taking the oath of office, Trump extended New Year’s greetings to everyone, including his “many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do.”

Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016

In 2013, he acknowledged his “many enemies” again and wished them “a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”

I'd like to wish all of my friends–and even my many enemies–a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2013

In 2014, he offered some advice for “all haters and losers” with his new year’s message, saying that “WINNING TAKES CARE OF EVERYTHING!”

To EVERYONE, including all haters and losers, HAPPY NEW YEAR. Work hard, be smart and always remember, WINNING TAKES CARE OF EVERYTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2014

Trump had a fairly ambitious agenda of things to accomplish in 2017, and USA Today noted seven plans he has for 2018.

According to White House officials, other than trying to diplomatically handle North Korea’s nuclear weapons, his top four domestic priorities include replacing Obama care, welfare reforms, immigration and restrictions on those seeking entry into the U.S. and infrastructure expenditures.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders added that “national security, which never goes away,” is also on his schedule, according to USA Today.

