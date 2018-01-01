The Western Journal

Trump Wishes Happy New Year to His ‘Enemies,’ ‘Haters’ and Another Very Special Recipient

By Erin Coates
January 1, 2018 at 5:26pm

President Donald Trump had a special message for his Twitter followers and the media after the first year of his presidency.

He kicked off the new year by wishing his “friends, supporters, enemies, haters, and even the very dishonest Fake News Media” a happy new year.

Trump also posted a video recap of 2017. Some of the highlights include Trump in talking to the people in Texas after the hurricane Harvey as well as signing the new tax bill.

TRENDING: Johnny Carson Nearly Gave 63-Year-Old Potato Chip Collector a Heart Attack with One Crunch

“We will shape tomorrow’s world with the strength and skill of American hands because, for Americans, the sky is never the limit,” he said in the video.

This is not the first time that Trump has wished a happy new year to his enemies.

Less than a month before taking the oath of office, Trump extended New Year’s greetings to everyone, including his “many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do.”

In 2013, he acknowledged his “many enemies” again and wished them “a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”

In 2014, he offered some advice for “all haters and losers” with his new year’s message, saying that “WINNING TAKES CARE OF EVERYTHING!”

RELATED: Democrat Lawmaker Hits Trump With Low Blow Attack: ‘Never See Him With Barron’

Trump had a fairly ambitious agenda of things to accomplish  in 2017, and USA Today noted seven plans he has for 2018.

According to White House officials, other than trying to diplomatically handle North Korea’s nuclear weapons, his top four domestic priorities include replacing Obama care, welfare reforms, immigration and restrictions on those seeking entry into the U.S. and infrastructure expenditures.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders added that “national security, which never goes away,” is also on his schedule, according to USA Today.

By: Erin Coates on January 1, 2018 at 5:26pm

