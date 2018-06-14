SECTIONS
Trump Says He Won’t Sign ‘Moderate’ GOP Immigration Bill

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By The Western Journal
June 14, 2018 at 9:21pm

President Donald Trump said Friday he would not sign a “moderate” immigration bill being finalized by House Republicans.

House Speaker Paul Ryan has said that Trump backs the emerging immigration compromise between the party’s battling conservative and moderate wings.

GOP aides said Trump’s remark caught party leaders off-guard, and White House officials did not immediately respond to requests to clarify the president’s comment.

Republicans leaders plan campaign-season votes next week on the middle-ground bill and a hard-right alternative.

Both bills contain stringent security provisions and money to build Trump’s proposed wall with Mexico, but only the compromise measure gives young immigrants who arrived in the U.S. illegally as children a chance to ultimately become citizens.

TRENDING: Dick Morris: Supreme Court’s Big Blow Against Voter Fraud Is Game Changer

The conservative measure is virtually certain to be rejected due to opposition and moderate Republicans and perhaps all Democrats. The compromise bill’s fate is less clear, with some conservatives opposing it for not going far enough.

Trump’s endorsement has been viewed as critical if it is to have a chance of passage.

“I’m looking at both of them,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I certainly wouldn’t sign the more moderate one.”

Many Republicans view the House votes as important election-year statements to voters on where they stand on immigration. Conservatives are leery of legislation protecting from deportation immigrants who arrived illegally, calling it amnesty.

Do you think the President should sign this bill?

Centrists, many from districts with many Hispanic and moderate voters, want to demonstrate they’re trying to protect the immigrants.

Trump added, “I need a bill that gives this country tremendous border security. I have to have that. We have to have the wall. Don’t have the wall, there’s no bill.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

