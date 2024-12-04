Share
Hillsborough County, Florida., Sheriff Chad Chronister, seen speaking to the media in August 2021, has withdrawn his name from consideration to head the DEA.
Hillsborough County, Florida., Sheriff Chad Chronister, seen speaking to the media in August 2021, has withdrawn his name from consideration to head the DEA.

Trump's DEA Nominee Chad Chronister Withdraws from Consideration After Past Comes Back to Haunt Him

 By Randy DeSoto  December 3, 2024 at 5:27pm
President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as the next head of the Drug Enforcement Agency withdrew his name Tuesday after receiving considerable conservative blowback.

Hillsborough County, Florida, Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in a post on social media platform X, “To have been nominated by President-Elect [Donald Trump] to serve as Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration is the honor of a lifetime.

“Over the past several days, as the gravity of this very important responsibility set in, I’ve concluded that I must respectfully withdraw from consideration,” he added.

“There is more work to be done for the citizens of Hillsborough County and a lot of initiatives I am committed to fulfilling. I sincerely appreciate the nomination, outpouring of support by the American people, and look forward to continuing my service as Sheriff of Hillsborough County,” the sheriff concluded.

On Nov. 30, when Trump nominated Chronister, he praised the lawman’s 32 years of service in the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, whose jurisdiction includes the city of Tampa.

The president-elect highlighted the sheriff’s work in addressing human trafficking and school safety, among other matters.

“As DEA Administrator, Chad will work with our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to secure the Border, stop the flow of Fentanyl, and other Illegal Drugs, across the Southern Border, and SAVE LIVES,” Trump concluded.

However, conservatives were not pleased with the pick.

Among Chronister’s most odious errors in judgment was arresting a Christian pastor who held church services during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky wrote on X: “Trump’s nominee for head of DEA should be disqualified for ordering the arrest a [of] pastor who defied COVID lockdowns.”

While Chronister was hard on Christians trying to worship, he went easy on Black Lives Matter rioters during the same timeframe.

Christian conservative political consultant Spence Rogers, who noted he lives in the Tampa Bay area, offered several reasons to reject Chronister as DEA administrator in a Sunday post on X.

Rogers listed the sheriff’s embrace of transgenderism, promotion of DEI policies, donations to Democrats like Barack Obama and support for red flag laws.

Needless to say, it was going to be uphill sledding to get Chronister confirmed.

The nominee might have been able to string together a group of moderate Republicans and Democrats to get him over the finish line, but it was not going to be pretty and would have cost Trump a lot of political capital.

It was a good move for the sheriff (and the president-elect) to pull out of this fight.

