Amid tumultuous times, the governing body of the Democratic Party may move to nullify the elections of vice chairs David Hogg and Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta — though that aforementioned tumult apparently has nothing to do with it.

On Monday evening, reports began surfacing that the Democratic National Committee was moving to nullify Hogg and Kenyatta from their vice chair posts.

Politico reporter Elena Schenider, for instance, posted to social media platform X that the DNC credentials committee “passed a resolution to re-vote the two male vice chairs (Kenyatta, Hogg), sustaining a challenging about rules violation.

“It will now go to the full DNC vote in August.

“No new vice chairs until *after* the full DNC vote in Aug.”

The “rules violation” in question involved the combined ballots on which Hogg and Kenyatta were elected, according to The Hill. It was apparently a violation of protocol, and an objection was voiced by Kalyn Free, one of the losing vice chair candidates.

While many would consider this issue bureaucratic in nature, many on social media have also noted that Hogg’s violation and subsequent punishment come amid a particular turbulent stretch for the Democratic Party.

Hogg has been making waves in the party, demanding that even entrenched Democrats be primaried if they’re not effective enough, much to the DNC’s chagrin.

The rift has been noticeable and public.

In a bid to get ahead of the more salacious narratives that could emerge with the timing of Hogg’s nullification, Christine Pelosi, daughter of Democrat figurehead Nancy Pelosi, took to X to offer a very comprehensive explanation of what, when, why, and how it all happened, as well as what’s next:

“First, I want to say clearly and explicitly that this decision has nothing to do with the service of any DNC officer, especially [Hogg] or [Kenyatta],” Pelosi posted to X shortly after the reports began gaining traction.

She added: “This is about a violation of parliamentary procedure that was raised in a challenge filed back in February by another candidate for Vice Chair.”

Pelosi herself apparently voted to uphold the status of Hogg and Kenyatta, but was clearly outvoted.

The DNC credentials committee ultimately passed a resolution to re-do the vice chair election, with only the five original candidates eligible to run this time around, she explained.

“Next step: the full DNC membership takes a vote on our Credentials Committee report.”

One interesting revelation of Pelosi’s interjection on the matter is that neither Hogg nor Kenyatta is necessarily guaranteed to run again, let alone win.

“I think I speak for all of us on the Committee when I say I hope both of these talented individuals put their names on the ballot again,” Pelosi posted.

Pelosi also revealed that both Kenyatta and Hogg would continue to serve as DNC vice chairs in the meantime.

