Trump's Golf Star Granddaughter Reveals the Most Embarrassing Thing He Ever Did to Her

This writer can’t relate, but he’s been told that it’s tough being a teenage girl.

This writer can’t relate on this either, but he’s been told that it’s tough being a Trump.

Imagine those worlds colliding.

President-elect Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, fits that bill to a tee, and recently dished on just how tough — and embarrassing — it can be.

The 17-year-old Trump, daughter of Don Jr., has enjoyed a growing profile after her lauded speech at the 2024 RNC.

(Though some, like “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg, lambasted the heartfelt speech.)

As part of her growing profile, Trump — who will be a future Miami Hurricane to play golf — has launched a rapidly growing YouTube channel that proffers a glimpse behind the curtain of her and her grandfather’s non-political life.

On Tuesday, Kai Trump took to her YouTube account to post a Q&A video, where she solicited user questions on a number of topics, some of which obviously involved her rather famous grandfather.

You can check out the full episode below:







“My most embarrassing moment with my grandpa is, I brought one of my guy friends to play golf, and [Donald] goes like, ‘Oh my God, look, like, how handsome your boyfriend is,’ and all that.

“And I got so embarrassed because he [had] a girlfriend. That was just awkward.

“That was my most embarrassing moment ever.”

Interestingly, Kai also began to delve a little into the embarrassment rendered by her grandfather when she introduced him to a boy she was interested in, before quickly ending that anecdote.

“We don’t have to talk about that,” she said.

Based on the above clip alone, it’s clear that Kai Trump has inherited two key traits from her grandfather.

First, as is evidenced by both her anecdote and her school of choice, she clearly loves golf — and she might even consider beating her grandfather in it for public consumption.

“I think we should do a match,” Kai said. “Straight up stroke play. I’ll challenge him on his home turf.”

Donald Trump is a well-documented fan and player of golf, and it’s clearly trickled down to his family.

(Of note, Kai declined to say who was the better golfer between the two, opting for a diplomatic “50/50” answer when describing their respective skills, though she did note that her answer was out of “respect” for her grandfather.)

Kai has also adopted her grandfather’s underrated trolling humor.

“My dad asks, ‘How awesome is your dad? Love dad,'” she read. “Um, he’s alright. I mean, I don’t know, he’s OK.”

She quickly added, “No, I love you a lot, dad.”

