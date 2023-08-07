A fourth indictment of former President Donald Trump is looming, according to one of Trump’s attorneys.

Alina Habba told Fox News on Sunday she expects Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis will secure an indictment against the leading GOP 2024 presidential contender in the coming weeks.

As noted Friday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Trump has been trying without success to head off an indictment alleging election interference in Georgia during his challenges to the results of the 2020 election.

WXIA-TV reported Sunday that the indictment could be handed up this week.

Halina indicated that would come as no surprise, saying Willis is primping for her time in the spotlight.

“I think if you look at the barricades, the fact that she’s got her PR team doing fresh pictures for her, it’s a good indicator that Fani wants her moment and she will get on the bandwagon with the rest of the corrupt DAs and AGs that we’ve seen out of this country,” she told Fox News.

When asked how Trump would respond, Habba said his response last week when he was arraigned on charges of contempt and obstruction in connection with his election challenges said it all.

“I think what he said outside the last Jan. 6 arraignment was perfect. It says it all. This is not America. This is not how you fight your political opponents, because you can’t win on issues and you can’t win on policies,” she said.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “This is a persecution of a political opponent… If you can’t beat him, you persecute him or you prosecute him. We can’t let this happen in America.” pic.twitter.com/lrjH9O8cpz — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 3, 2023

Habba said that amid all the problems facing the nation, an inordinate amount of energy is being spent trying to erode Trump’s standing with the voters.

“Your borders are going to hell. We have drugs and pandemics. I mean, it’s a mess. Our country is a mess. So what do they do? They arrest Trump over and over again to distract you from the corruption that’s happening inside the Biden administration and the policies that they can’t win on.”

“When they come at you in such an unwavering way, in such an un-American way, an unprecedented way, you know that they’re afraid,” Habba said.







As for whether the indictments would end his candidacy, she said, “He’s also very much in love with this country, and they’re not going to stop him.”

In addition to last week’s indictment, the former president was previously indicted in New York on charges of falsifying business records in connection with the 2016 campaign and in federal court on charges of mishandling classified documents.

According to Politico, possible charges in the Georgia case include solicitation to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit election fraud, intentional interference with performance of election duties and perjury.

Trump boasted last week that the criminal charges against him were helping his campaign.

“I NEED ONE MORE INDICTMENT TO ENSURE MY ELECTION!” he said Thursday on Truth Social.

Habba said the timing of the looming charges is highly suspicious.

“Look at Fani, [she waited] two years, but she’s bringing this case now. Why? Because of election interference. They want to keep him tied up in trials, keep his lawyers tied up so that we’re distracted and not focused. It’s not going to work. He is a machine, and he knows what he’s doing in a campaign. You know, he’s done this rodeo before,” she said.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat last week said he is ready to process Trump, according to WSB-TV.

“Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” Labat said.

“If an indictment came today, we would be ready,” he said, according to the New York Post.

