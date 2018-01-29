Trump’s New Plan for Americans in Public Housing Is Conservative Governing 101

In December, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson announced the establishment of EnVision Centers, an initiative aimed at aiding “HUD-assisted households” as they seek to “achieve self-sufficiency.”

EnVision Centers will help people currently residing in subsidized housing acquire the skills necessary to be able to buy or rent homes in the private market, according to Breitbart News.

“Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump, the Administration is committed to reforming government services and expanding opportunities for more Americans to become self-sufficient,” reads a description of the new initiative on HUD’s website.

The department said in a media release that the new centers will leverage public and private community resources to help low-income citizens develop components of self sufficiency.

“Located on or near public housing developments, EnVision Centers will be centralized hubs that serve as an incubator for the four key pillars of self- sufficiency; character and leadership, educational advancement, economic empowerment, and health and wellness,” the release states.

“Through results-driven partnerships with federal agencies, state and local governments, non-profits, faith-based organizations, corporations, public housing authorities, and housing finance agencies, EnVision Centers will leverage public-private resources for maximum community impact.”

In a statement, Carson asserted that though funding for government housing has gone up over the years, the number of households aided has remained stagnant.

“While funding for HUD has increased over the last twenty years, the number of households served has remained the same. We need to think differently about how we can empower Americans to climb the ladder of success,” Carson said.

Carson went on to assert that helping families eventually move on from HUD assistance will free up the department to help more needy families.

“EnVision Centers are designed to help people take the first few steps towards self-sufficiency,” he said.

“Every household we are able to help graduate from HUD-assistance allows HUD to help one more family in need.”

To start, HUD is launching 10 “pilot” EnVision Centers nationwide.

Additionally, the department will be using technology to help residents, including a mobile app to aid HUD-assisted households locate resources in the EnVision Center network.

HUD will also be issuing a notice in the Federal Register in effort to get public input, according to the news release.

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder applauded HUD’s efforts, stating, “We have made connecting hard-working Michiganders with high-demand, high-wage careers in the professional trades a priority and I appreciate that my federal partners are doing the same with EnVision Centers.”

“By helping people get the training necessary to succeed in these fields, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is helping individuals earn a great future for themselves and their families while addressing a growing talent gap in the job market.”

