Commentary

Trump's Two-Word Reaction to Kamala Harris' VP Pick Says It All

 By Michael Austin  August 6, 2024 at 9:14am
On Tuesday morning, the identity of Kamala Harris’s pick for running mate leaked to the public.

According to several sources close to the matter, the pick was none other than the radical Democrat governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz.

Former President Donald Trump shared a two-word message via Truth Social in response to the pick, and his response really sums the pick up perfectly:

“THANK YOU!” Trump wrote in his classic all-caps style.

For those who may not be familiar with Walz, he is certainly one of the more radical candidates that Harris could have chosen to run with.

Fox News’s Kayleigh McEnany did a great job summing up his insane policy positions.

Will picking Tim Walz come back to haunt Kamala Harris?

“When you look at his record over the last few years, what you see is transgender surgery for minors, carbon-electrical grid by 2040, driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants, in function his abortion policy allows abortion up until birth, these are policies that are far to the left of American,” she said.

Harris could’ve played for the middle.

She could’ve chosen Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who could’ve helped Harris carry a key battleground state, and perhaps even gain ground in many others.

After all, there are many independents and moderate Democrats out there who still hate Trump, no matter what.

They are all just begging for an excuse to vote Democrat.

Harris is no doubt aware of this and has attempted in recent weeks to appear more moderate herself, mainly by not sharing many of her old, incredibly progressive policy positions.

But with the Walz pick, all that posturing just went out the window.

By propping up a guy like Walz, Harris is sending a clear and strong message to such people, essentially saying “If you want full-on far-leftist policies, vote for me.”

By doing so, Harris may have just given up her last chance at winning the middle — and completely divulged her campaign’s gameplan.

Trump is right to be grateful.

