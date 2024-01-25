Tucker Carlson Calls Out Liberal Outlet at Event, Says to Meet Him Backstage
Tucker Carlson won the cheers of his audience when he dared the famously liberal Canadian Broadcasting Company to interview him and air the interview so everyone could see it.
Carlson was speaking at an event in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on Wednesday when he took special aim at the CBC, which had reporters covering the event in the media section.
As the event was winding down, Carlson had a point to make.
Carlson was on stage with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith who was speaking about the plan to increase natural gas production for Canadians, a plan that Carlson appreciated.
But before he left the stage, Carlson had one more point to make.
“Wait, can I say one last thing? You said CBC is in the room,” Carlson said, according to the Daily Caller. “I would love to do an interview with CBC. Meet me backstage. I dare you to put it on TV.”
The Tucker Carlson event ends with a BANG when Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Alberta will DOUBLE its oil production while Tucker Carlson challenges CBC to meet him backstage for an interview and DARES them to air it!
Canada is BACK! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3XkkY4q58U
— Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) January 24, 2024
Earlier in the appearance, Carlson pelted Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland for her own “high self-esteem,” a line that had the crowd cheering. Carlson noted that he knew Freeland early in her career when she was a journalist.
He then went on to blast the Financial Times for having hired Freeland as a journalist during her early career.
“Her self-esteem was literally unassailed. Like it was bomb-proof. If a nuclear bomb dropped on your town, you could hide beneath Chrystia Freeland’s self-esteem and live,” Carlson said.
“There’s like, nothing you could do to shake it. Nothing.”
“No amount of evidence of her stupidity and wrong decisions and idiotic views could dissuade her from the core belief that she was awesome, and you were not,” Carlson said.
Tucker Carlson obliterates Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. pic.twitter.com/kTeyvK9L6l
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 25, 2024
Carlson earned himself a standing ovation from the Canadian audience.
He even mounted the stage to a rock star reception.
JUST IN: Tucker Carlson gets a standing ovation in the city of Edmonton in Alberta, Canada.
The world loves Tucker 🔥
Tucker reportedly sold out the event which sold a whopping 8000 tickets.
Before leaving for Canada, Tucker reportedly trolled Politico, telling them he was… pic.twitter.com/k0CQksK7yh
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 25, 2024
Carlson has become an even bigger star since being unexpectedly fired by Fox News last year. Since leaving Fox he has become a leading X star, racking up millions of views for every video he posts.
Since leaving Fox News, Tucker has posted 68 episodes on X, formerly known as Twitter.
He has interviewed personalities, stars and newsmakers, including social media star Catturd, Sen. Rand Paul and actor Dennis Quaid. And he has reported on issues and policies as varied as the war in Ukraine, German farmer protests and the riots on Jan. 6, 2021.
