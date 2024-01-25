Share
Tucker Carlson Calls Out Liberal Outlet at Event, Says to Meet Him Backstage

 By Warner Todd Huston  January 25, 2024 at 3:55pm
Tucker Carlson won the cheers of his audience when he dared the famously liberal Canadian Broadcasting Company to interview him and air the interview so everyone could see it.

Carlson was speaking at an event in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on Wednesday when he took special aim at the CBC, which had reporters covering the event in the media section.

As the event was winding down, Carlson had a point to make.

Carlson was on stage with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith who was speaking about the plan to increase natural gas production for Canadians, a plan that Carlson appreciated.

But before he left the stage, Carlson had one more point to make.

“Wait, can I say one last thing? You said CBC is in the room,” Carlson said, according to the Daily Caller. “I would love to do an interview with CBC. Meet me backstage. I dare you to put it on TV.”

Earlier in the appearance, Carlson pelted Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland for her own “high self-esteem,” a line that had the crowd cheering. Carlson noted that he knew Freeland early in her career when she was a journalist.

He then went on to blast the Financial Times for having hired Freeland as a journalist during her early career.

“Her self-esteem was literally unassailed. Like it was bomb-proof. If a nuclear bomb dropped on your town, you could hide beneath Chrystia Freeland’s self-esteem and live,” Carlson said.

“There’s like, nothing you could do to shake it. Nothing.”

“No amount of evidence of her stupidity and wrong decisions and idiotic views could dissuade her from the core belief that she was awesome, and you were not,” Carlson said.

Carlson earned himself a standing ovation from the Canadian audience.

He even mounted the stage to a rock star reception.

Carlson has become an even bigger star since being unexpectedly fired by Fox News last year. Since leaving Fox he has become a leading X star, racking up millions of views for every video he posts.

Since leaving Fox News, Tucker has posted 68 episodes on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He has interviewed personalities, stars and newsmakers, including social media star Catturd, Sen. Rand Paul and actor Dennis Quaid. And he has reported on issues and policies as varied as the war in Ukraine, German farmer protests and the riots on Jan. 6, 2021.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Conversation