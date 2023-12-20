Share
News

Tucker Carlson Says There Are Two Topics He's Scared to Cover

 By George C. Upper III  December 20, 2023 at 10:50am
Share

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson appeared on “Redacted with Clayton Morris” last week and shared some information about investigations that he seemed genuinely concerned about carrying forward — one of which probably surprised a good number of viewers.

After co-host Natali Morris — who spent years in the mainstream media with such publishers as the San Francisco Examiner and CNET.com — mentioned that she was “scared” of being identified as a “kook” or of losing friendships as she pursues some lines of truth that the mainstream media prefers left alone, her husband, host Clayton Morris, asked Carlson straight out what stories scared him.

“Are there things that you’re scared to cover, you’re sitting there saying, ‘Wow, this is like, soul-crushing,’ like to the point where it really scares you in your soul,” he asked.

Carlson didn’t hesitate to answer: “There are two, yes,” he said.

“One is the 2020 election,” he said. “I think that I was far too dismissive of some of the claims made about it. And I think that there may be some merit to some of the wildest possible claims about that election.”

Trending:
Eric Swalwell's Own Words Come Back to Bite Him Amid Hunter Biden Move That Could Prove Costly

Carlson said he hadn’t proved anything about 2020, but that he was earlier more reluctant to believe some of the claims made about the election because, largely, of the people who were making the claims.

“You’re got a lot of lying around all political campaigns,” he explained, “so it’s very hard to know what’s true. And sometimes it takes years to figure it out.”

The second part of his answer was probably the less expected response — or at least it was to this writer.

“The second thing that bothers me is the UFO story,” Carlson said.

Are you a subscriber of Tucker Carlson Network?

“The more you did into that and talk to people with knowledge, with actual knowledge … there are parts of that story that I do not understand at all, that are really, really, really dark. It’s so dark that I haven’t told my wife about it. “

Again, Carlson said that he hadn’t verified some of the claims being made — which he did not elaborate on — and compared the UFO narrative to that of the 2020 election in that some of the claims have been outlandish and unproven, as well as having often been made by people with agendas of one sort or another.

However, that didn’t make all of them untrue, he said, and it wasn’t as if he was getting information “that I read on the internet.”

“There’s some stuff there that I’m like, man, I’m not ever sure what that means — there’s a spiritual component there that I don’t fully understand — so that story bothers me,” Carlson said.

It bothers him so much that Carlson — though a believer in truth and transparency — says he understands the instinct to cover up aspects of the truth about UFOs — if it’s true at all, of course — because he thinks “the public can’t deal with it.”

Related:
Man Who Tore Down Satanic Capitol Statue Speaks Out to Tucker Carlson: 'It Just Struck Me as Wrong'

“It’s too far out,” he said. “The implications are too profound.”

You can watch the entire interview here; we’ve queued it up to start at the question asked above.



“These are real, whatever they are,” Carlson concluded. “They are not human. And the government has known that for a long time, possibly going back to the 1930s, at least.”

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going.

 

If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today.

 

I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country.

 

Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by becoming a member today.

Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Tucker Carlson Says There Are Two Topics He's Scared to Cover
Colorado GOP Chairman Reveals Plan to Thwart Court's Move to Block Trump from 2024 Ballot
It's Not Just Hunter: Ashley Biden Has Tax Problems of Her Own, Documents Show
Steve Bannon Thinks Trump Will Pick Female VP, Names Intriguing Options
Creative Minds Behind 'Jesus Revolution' and 'The Chosen' Launch $75 Million Faith-Based Studio
See more...

Conversation