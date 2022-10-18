Tucker Carlson: Instead of Crime and Inflation, Dems Want America to Focus on Phantom Issues for Midterms

Last week, there were two big political stories.

First, the House Jan. 6 committee held what’s likely to be its last public hearing, at which it subpoenaed former President Donald Trump. Second, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that in September, inflation was over 8 percent yet again, this time topping out at 8.2 percent year-over-year.

The media was enamored with the former. Americans care about the latter. Guess which the Democrats want to make the November election about?

It’s not just Jan. 6, as Fox News’ Tucker Carlson pointed out on his Monday show. The Democrats’ entire platform this year is to focus on the Capitol incursion, QAnon conspiracy theorists and the overturning of Roe v. Wade — and ignore inflation, crime and the economy.

“This is the Democrats’ platform: Jan. 6 and abortions. So that’s what they’re running on, sort of,” Carlson said.

“But actually, the real thing they’re running on, their main platform, is fantasy, denial. None of the problems you may have noticed — and it’s hard to ignore them or not see them — but none of them in Biden’s America are real. There’s no recession. It’s not a recession. That’s racist. Stop saying that,” he continued.

But voters aren’t necessarily taking the bait. Carlson added, “If you’re trying to tell voters that QAnon somehow defunded the police, they’re not going to buy it and in fact, people are tired of being lied to at this level. It’s too obvious.”

“Surveys show that voters care most about inflation, jobs and immigration. As it turns out, those are exactly the issues, according to a recent Harvard-Harris poll, that voters also believe are the top priorities of the Republican Party,” Carlson said.

“So this is a moment Republicans rarely see. It’s a moment where there’s total alignment between their priorities and the priorities of the electorate. Again, that doesn’t happen very often.”

The poll, Carlson added, showed that voters thought Democrats were fixated on Jan. 6 — which, he said, “might make for a spicy CNN segment, but it is not a governing platform.”

“Who’s voting on that? Nobody.”

Then there’s abortion. Carlson pointed to the gubernatorial race between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona.

Despite the fact Arizona is a conservative state where Democrats have a chance of winning if they pretend to be centrist enough, Carlson noted that Hobbs told CNN “she won’t support any restriction on abortion ever, anywhere, under any circumstances.”

After trying to evade the question, telling CNN’s Dana Bash that “the fact is right now that we are under an extreme 15-week ban” and that “when you’re talking about late-term abortion, that is incredibly, extremely rare,” Hobbs said the limits are basically up to the mother and whoever is aborting her child.

“The decision about abortion should be between a patient and their doctor,” Hobbs said.

“So there should be no limits in the law? It should only be decided in the medical office?” Bash, somewhat incredulous, responded.

“Government making these kind of mandates interferes with the care that doctors need to provide to their patients. They don’t belong in these decisions,” Hobbs affirmed.

Little wonder, then, that Hobbs refuses to debate Lake.

“Can you imagine getting up on stage and saying, ‘This is a medical decision between a patient and her doctor’?” Carlson said.

“To which Kari Lake might say, ‘Like a vaccine?’ Your body, your choice? How does that work? It’s not actually your body or your choice. You already told us that, Katie Hobbs. It’s the politician’s choice what goes into your body or what comes out.'”

And there’s another issue — voters don’t care about abortion as much as Democrats or the media want them to.

“If you listen to unhappy, middle-aged liberals like Katie Hobbs, you would think that hundreds of millions of Americans are lying awake at night, night after night, terrified they might not be able to get that federally subsidized late-term sex-selective abortion they’ve been dreaming about,” Carlson said.

“The latest New York Times poll — probably not slanted to the right — finds that only 5 percent of Americans list abortion as their top priority. Keep in mind that’s both pro and con, both pro-choice and pro-life — just 5 percent. So whatever you think of Roe v. Wade being overturned politically, this is not a powerful issue, actually,” he continued. “It’s a boutique issue.”

“Most people aren’t that interested, and Democrats know that. They have pollsters too, but because abortion is all their donors care about, they can’t stop talking about it.”

Time after time, however, Democrats come down on the wrong side of the issues that matter.

One of the things that’s supercharged America’s violent crime rate is bail reform laws that let accused criminals out with no cash bail. In Ohio, Democratic senatorial candidate Rep. Tim Ryan is supposed to be a centrist. He supports those progressive bail reform laws, though.

“I think the bail system is inherently unfair, and what it does is it just sets people down a spiral of not being able to go to work, not being able to take care of the kids, then you have adverse childhood experiences,” he said.

Then there’s the woeful state of the economy — which the president himself said he’s not worried about.

“I’m not concerned about the strength of the dollar. I’m concerned about the rest of the world. Does that make sense?” he told a reporter on Saturday while eating an ice cream cone.

"Yes, our economy is strong as hell."

“Really? Have you looked at markets?” Carlson responded.

“It’s not just tycoons who care; that’s where your retirement account is. It’s way down and, by the way, day to day, you notice inflation. We have record inflation. We could go on about it. We have many times, but you already know.

“They’re telling you, ‘Yes, we have inflation’ because it’s kind of hard to deny. … What they’re telling you for now is that Republicans are responsible for it. They did this.”

But they don’t want you to think about it — at all. They don’t want you to think about crime, or the possibility of nuclear war with Russia, or about the border crisis, or about anything like that. The issues they want America voting on are Jan. 6 and abortion.

America, because of Joe Biden and the Democrats, has bigger things to worry about — no matter how many times the administration rattles sabers about the “MAGA Republicans” who want to treat “The Handmaid’s Tale” as if it were a documentary.

“In just 22 days, Americans will have the chance to render judgment on the unprecedented moral atrocities our leadership class has committed over the past two years,” Carlson said at the outset of his monologue.

Let’s hope they do just that and remain undistracted by the fear-mongering on the left.

