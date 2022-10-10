Parler Share
Commentary

As Bad as Blackface? Kari Lake's Opponent Caught in Devastating High School Scandal: Photos

 By Richard Moorhead  October 10, 2022 at 4:54pm
Parler Share

Who would think this kind of thing is a good idea?

The Democratic candidate for Arizona governor was a student leader at a private Catholic school in which the student body celebrated a “slave day” tradition.

Photos of a bizarre yearbook obtained by the Daily Mail on Monday feature Katie Hobbs as a Student Council leader. Hobbs attended Seton Catholic Preparatory High School from 1984 to 1988.

This odd, private-school tradition didn’t appear to invoke slavery as it’s known in the American historical context. A yearbook description of the event describes younger students “wearing unbecoming hairdoes and unbecoming outfits, sporting embarrassing signs and performing embarrassing acts of servitude for senior masters for a day.”

Totally normal, right?

Trending:
Photos: Why Does Jill Biden Dress in Patterns Similar to That of Home Furniture, Curtains, Wallpaper?

The 1987 yearbook identifies Hobbs as a yearbook club member, also going on to mention the time-honored tradition of “slave day” four different times, according to the Daily Mail. Earlier versions of the yearbook, such as the 1985 edition, also mention “slave day.”

To the extent the Democrat participated in the cultish, politically incorrect high school “tradition” is unclear, although she was a student leader at the time.

The 1987 yearbook gives Hobbs and other Student Council leaders credit for having “coordinated the many class events during Spirit Week,” when “slave day” was seemingly celebrated, according to the Daily Mail.

Do you think that the left will forgive Katie Hobbs?

The tradition included an “auction,” in which younger students were figuratively sold to seniors.

Hobbs was criticized for her seeming involvement in a tradition that would’ve been widely considered inappropriate even in the 1980s.

“Slave day, senior retreat, prom, graduation. We will never forget our years at Seton,” the 1987 yearbook states.

Yeah, one of these things is not like the others.

Related:
Kari Lake Vows to Declare Southern Border Crisis an Invasion: 'We're Going to Invoke Our Article One'

The scenario wrought comparisons to Ralph Northam, the disgraced former Virginia governor who was identified as appearing in a yearbook photo with a man wearing blackface.

Hobbs has steadfastly refused to appear in any debates with her Republican opponent, Kari Lake, before an election considered one of the most competitive in November’s midterms.

Lake slammed Hobbs in the wake of the Daily Mail’s report, pointing to two civil court judgements in which Hobbs was found guilty of workplace racism against a black employee of the Arizona legislature.

Hobbs hasn’t responded to the yearbook controversy or explained her high school involvement with “slave day.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




As Bad as Blackface? Kari Lake's Opponent Caught in Devastating High School Scandal: Photos
Dem Official Resigns After Leaked Audio Exposes Violent and Racist Remarks About a Child - Report
Listen: Hunter Biden Begs Hallie for Money Like a Child for 4 Minutes Straight: 'Give It to My Dad'
Local Law Enforcement May Be Hearing About Your Gun Purchases, Thanks to Biden's New Law - Report
'Lifelong Democrat' and Former Deputy Mayor of Philadelphia Endorses Oz Over Fetterman, Cites Safety of His City
See more...

Conversation