As Bad as Blackface? Kari Lake's Opponent Caught in Devastating High School Scandal: Photos

Who would think this kind of thing is a good idea?

The Democratic candidate for Arizona governor was a student leader at a private Catholic school in which the student body celebrated a “slave day” tradition.

Photos of a bizarre yearbook obtained by the Daily Mail on Monday feature Katie Hobbs as a Student Council leader. Hobbs attended Seton Catholic Preparatory High School from 1984 to 1988.

This odd, private-school tradition didn’t appear to invoke slavery as it’s known in the American historical context. A yearbook description of the event describes younger students “wearing unbecoming hairdoes and unbecoming outfits, sporting embarrassing signs and performing embarrassing acts of servitude for senior masters for a day.”

Totally normal, right?

The 1987 yearbook identifies Hobbs as a yearbook club member, also going on to mention the time-honored tradition of “slave day” four different times, according to the Daily Mail. Earlier versions of the yearbook, such as the 1985 edition, also mention “slave day.”

To the extent the Democrat participated in the cultish, politically incorrect high school “tradition” is unclear, although she was a student leader at the time.

The 1987 yearbook gives Hobbs and other Student Council leaders credit for having “coordinated the many class events during Spirit Week,” when “slave day” was seemingly celebrated, according to the Daily Mail.

Do you think that the left will forgive Katie Hobbs? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The tradition included an “auction,” in which younger students were figuratively sold to seniors.

Hobbs was criticized for her seeming involvement in a tradition that would’ve been widely considered inappropriate even in the 1980s.

Katie Hobbs helped organize a “Slave Day” when in high school. Crazy. I can’t imagine a world in which media would let a Republican get away with not answering questions on this stuff. https://t.co/9ZuIwwZJWg — Tyler Bowyer 🇺🇸 (@tylerbowyer) October 10, 2022

“Slave day, senior retreat, prom, graduation. We will never forget our years at Seton,” the 1987 yearbook states.

Yeah, one of these things is not like the others.

The scenario wrought comparisons to Ralph Northam, the disgraced former Virginia governor who was identified as appearing in a yearbook photo with a man wearing blackface.

Yikes. Katie Hobbs should call up Ralph Northam on how to deal with this one. https://t.co/yb8oqhv6kB — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) October 10, 2022

Hobbs has steadfastly refused to appear in any debates with her Republican opponent, Kari Lake, before an election considered one of the most competitive in November’s midterms.

Lake slammed Hobbs in the wake of the Daily Mail’s report, pointing to two civil court judgements in which Hobbs was found guilty of workplace racism against a black employee of the Arizona legislature.

Twice-convicted racist @katiehobbs cost AZ taxpayers $2.75 million due to her racism—so it doesn’t surprise me that she organized “Slave Day” in high school. Arizona won’t elect #RacistHobbs pic.twitter.com/2A4TKXXM6j — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 10, 2022

Hobbs hasn’t responded to the yearbook controversy or explained her high school involvement with “slave day.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.