An Air Force veteran who has come forward as a whistleblower says he knows where the federal government is storing UFOs that have presumably crashed.

David Grusch, formerly of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, testified Wednesday at a House Oversight Committee hearing on what the government calls UAPs, which stands for “unexplained aerial phenomena” or “unidentified anomalous phenomena.”

During the hearing, Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California asked point-blank if Grusch believed the government has UAPs in its possession.

“Absolutely, based on interviewing over 40 witnesses over four years,” said Grusch, who earlier this year went public with his allegation that a UAP crash retrieval program has been in existence for decades.

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA): “Do you believe that our government is in possession of UAPs?” Former Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch: “Absolutely, based on interviewing over 40 witnesses over four years … I know the exact locations.” pic.twitter.com/Il1h19tMdS — The Recount (@therecount) July 26, 2023



Asked where these are kept, Grusch replied, “I know the exact locations, and those locations were provided to the inspector general.”

Grusch said the U.S. has “intact and partially intact” vehicles that were not made by humans, according to the Daily Mail.

He said coming forward as a whistleblower has led to “reprisal activity against myself and other colleagues,” which he called “administrative terrorism.”







Grusch was joined by former Navy pilot Ryan Graves, who said UAP encounters are not “rare or isolated.”

Graves said that in 2014, his squadron stationed in Virginia Beach began detecting objects he described as “dark gray or black cubes … inside of a clear sphere.”

“These objects were staying completely stationary in Category 4 hurricane winds. These same objects would then accelerate to supersonic speeds,” Graves said.

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN): “How do you know that these [UAPs] were not our aircraft?” Former Navy fighter pilot Ryan Graves: “These objects were staying completely stationary in Category 4 hurricane winds. These same objects would then accelerate to supersonic speeds.” pic.twitter.com/qQiOEJAgL4 — The Recount (@therecount) July 26, 2023

“He said a fellow pilot told him about one incident about 10 miles off the coast, in which an object between 5 and 15 feet in diameter flew between two F-18s and came within 50 feet of the aircraft,” CBS News reported.

“If everyone could see the sensor and video data I witnessed, our national conversation would change,” Graves said.

“I urge us to put aside stigma and address the security and safety issue this topic represents. If UAP are foreign drones, it is an urgent national security problem. If it is something else, it is an issue for science. In either case, unidentified objects are a concern for flight safety. The American people deserve to know what is happening in our skies. It is long overdue.”

During the hearing, Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee asked Grusch if anyone had been murdered in connection with the revelations of UAPs.

“I have to be careful answering that question. I directed people with that knowledge to the appropriate authorities,” Grusch said, according to the Mail.

Burchett said the hearing was designed to end “the biggest cover-up in history.”

“We’re not bringing little green men or flying saucers into the hearing — sorry to disappoint about half of y’all,” he said.

“We’re just going to get to the facts. We’re going to uncover the cover-up, and I hope this is just the beginning of many more hearings and many more people coming forward about this.”

