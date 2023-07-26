Share
Ryan Graves, David Grusch and retired Navy Cmdr. David Fravor are sworn in during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
Ryan Graves, David Grusch and retired Navy Cmdr. David Fravor are sworn in during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Former Air Force Intelligence Officer Drops Bombshell: 'I Know the Exact Locations' of UFOs in United States

 By Jack Davis  July 26, 2023 at 11:12am
An Air Force veteran who has come forward as a whistleblower says he knows where the federal government is storing UFOs that have presumably crashed.

David Grusch, formerly of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, testified Wednesday at a House Oversight Committee hearing on what the government calls UAPs, which stands for “unexplained aerial phenomena” or “unidentified anomalous phenomena.”

During the hearing, Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California asked point-blank if Grusch believed the government has UAPs in its possession.

“Absolutely, based on interviewing over 40 witnesses over four years,” said Grusch, who earlier this year went public with his allegation that a UAP crash retrieval program has been in existence for decades.

Asked where these are kept, Grusch replied, “I know the exact locations, and those locations were provided to the inspector general.”

Grusch said the U.S. has “intact and partially intact” vehicles that were not made by humans, according to the Daily Mail.

He said coming forward as a whistleblower has led to “reprisal activity against myself and other colleagues,” which he called “administrative terrorism.”



Grusch was joined by former Navy pilot Ryan Graves, who said UAP encounters are not “rare or isolated.”

Graves said that in 2014, his squadron stationed in Virginia Beach began detecting objects he described as “dark gray or black cubes … inside of a clear sphere.”

“These objects were staying completely stationary in Category 4 hurricane winds. These same objects would then accelerate to supersonic speeds,” Graves said.

“He said a fellow pilot told him about one incident about 10 miles off the coast, in which an object between 5 and 15 feet in diameter flew between two F-18s and came within 50 feet of the aircraft,” CBS News reported.

“If everyone could see the sensor and video data I witnessed, our national conversation would change,” Graves said.

“I urge us to put aside stigma and address the security and safety issue this topic represents. If UAP are foreign drones, it is an urgent national security problem. If it is something else, it is an issue for science. In either case, unidentified objects are a concern for flight safety. The American people deserve to know what is happening in our skies. It is long overdue.”

During the hearing, Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee asked Grusch if anyone had been murdered in connection with the revelations of UAPs.

“I have to be careful answering that question. I directed people with that knowledge to the appropriate authorities,” Grusch said, according to the Mail.

Burchett said the hearing was designed to end “the biggest cover-up in history.”

“We’re not bringing little green men or flying saucers into the hearing — sorry to disappoint about half of y’all,” he said.

“We’re just going to get to the facts. We’re going to uncover the cover-up, and I hope this is just the beginning of many more hearings and many more people coming forward about this.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation