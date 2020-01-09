SECTIONS
News
Print

Tucker Carlson Scores His Highest Ratings Ever Amid US-Iran Jabs

By Erin Coates
Published January 9, 2020 at 1:20pm
Print

Iran’s missile strike on military bases housing U.S. troops on Tuesday brought Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” its highest ratings since the show’s launch in 2016.

According to Nielsen Media Research, 5.6 million viewers tuned into the show as news of the attack broke.

Iran fired roughly 15 ballistic missiles into Iraq, with at least 11 hitting Ain al-Asad Air Base and Erbil military base in Iraq on Tuesday night, Fox News reported.

U.S. and Iraqi officials said the attack caused no casualties.

The missiles were launched in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani.

TRENDING: During Obama Years, Biden Reportedly Helped Soleimani, Iran Gain More Power in Middle East

Host Tucker Carlson and Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier discussed on Tuesday the impact of the missile attack on the 2020 elections and beyond.

“I think that this is the biggest test for President Trump as a leader,” Baier said. He reminded viewers that Donald Trump had campaigned on getting troops out of the Middle East.

Carson said, “My sense is that the president, he is not interested in some kind of a protractive war with Iran, certainly not a ground war. … His instincts are restraint.”

Baier countered that although that is what Trump campaigned on, his rhetoric on Twitter and elsewhere tells a different story. How those two different messages are resolved “is the key moment for this president as commander-in-chief,” he said.

Soleimani and his Quds Force were “responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more,” according to the Department of Defense.

“General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. … He had orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the last several months — including the attack on December 27th — culminating in the death and wounding of additional American and Iraqi personnel,” the Pentagon said.

During his Monday show, however, Carlson criticized U.S. leaders for “having a built-in bias for war.”

“Just a month ago, not one in 100 Americans was thinking about Iran,” he said. “Now, suddenly, we are on the brink of war. In Washington, that is considered an upgrade, indeed a massive improvement. It’s harder to get rich and powerful in Washington during peacetime.”

RELATED: Tucker Carlson Slams Cuomo, Buttigieg in Defense of Christian Trump Supporters

Carlson also questioned the intelligence community’s assessment that Iran and Soleimani were an imminent threat.

Do you agree with Tucker Carlson?

“Keep in mind, these are the people who invented excuses to spy on the Trump campaign purely because they didn’t like Donald Trump’s foreign policy views, and they’re the ones who pretended he was a Russian agent in order to keep him from governing,” Carlson said.

“Our friends in the intel community did that,” he said. “And by the way, these are the same people who lied about Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction way back in 2002, and by doing that they got us into an utterly pointless war that dramatically weakened our country.

“The people pushing conflict with Iran are the same people who did that.”

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” closely followed Fox News’ “Hannity,” which brought in 5.7 million viewers on the same night. Both shows scored 0.8 ratings in the adults 18-49 demographic.

In 2019, the average audience for “Hannity” was 3.3 million and the average audience for “Tucker Carlson Tonight” was 3.1 million, The Hill reported.

According to Nielsen Media Research’s numbers, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” drew more viewers Tuesday than CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” and MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” which brought in 2.9 million viewers and 3.4 million viewers, respectively.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Tucker Carlson Scores His Highest Ratings Ever Amid US-Iran Jabs
Impeachment Causing Trouble as Dems Turn on Each Other, Future of Articles in Doubt
Melania Trump Named 2020 Woman of Distinction
McConnell Announces 'We Have the Votes' for Impeachment To Proceed Without Requiring Witness Testimony
Rep. Cheney: 'Speaker Pelosi Is an Embarrassment & Unfit for Office'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×