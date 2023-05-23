Tucker Carlson Sends Brutal Letter to PAC Fundraising for His 2024 Presidential Candidacy

Tucker Carlson is making himself clear in a letter to a political action committee fundraising in his name: He isn’t running for president in 2024.

The conservative media personality sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Draft Tucker PAC, a copy of which was obtained by Mediaite on Monday.

Harmeet Dhillon, a lawyer representing Carlson, directed the PAC to cease any and all fundraising with the premise of his presidential campaign.

“It has come to Mr. Carlson’s attention that you are soliciting contributions and donor contact information from the public by representing that the funds will be used to draft Mr. Tucker to run for President in 2024,” the letter said.

“Mr. Carlson will not run for President in 2024 under any circumstances, and therefore your misrepresentations are damaging to Mr. Carlson and defrauding his supporters,” she wrote.

Dhillon made it clear that the PAC’s handlers would see her in a courtroom unless they ceased to use his name for fundraising.

“If you do not immediately cease and desist your efforts to solicit money to ‘draft’ Mr. Carlson, we will use every legal means at our disposal to vindicate his rights and protect his supporters from these misrepresentations,” she said.

The PAC got the message — ceasing all operations after receiving the letter, according to The Hill.

The short-lived committee began operations on Thursday with an ad that aired on Newsmax, according to The Hill.

I wasn’t consulted for this article, but whatever, goal accomplished in short order, and sticks and stones and all that. Tucker will focus on what he does best, the rest is just noise. Draft Tucker PAC ceases activities after legal threat from Carlson https://t.co/qSgaLAIRAp — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) May 23, 2023

Carlson has been mentioned as a potential Republican presidential candidate before, but the former Fox News host has demurred on the idea of running for office.

In an interview with Semafor’s Ben Smith last year, he said he’d never run for president.

“I don’t think that way,” Carlson said. “I don’t want power. I’ve never wanted power.

“I’m annoyed by things and I want them to change. But I’ve never been motivated by the desire to control people.”







The host — widely considered the most popular in American cable news — was fired from Fox News last month, with many of his viewers turning against the network for the abrupt move.

Carlson has indicated he’s going to host a streaming show on Twitter.

