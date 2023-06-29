When Tucker Carlson was unceremoniously ousted from Fox News in April, the topic du jour among conservative spheres was what would be next for the conservative firebrand and now ex-Fox host.

It was eventually revealed that the wildly popular Carlson would be producing a new “Tucker on Twitter” show that has been a riveting success by virtually any metric.

Ep. 7 Irony Alert: the war for democracy enables dictatorship. pic.twitter.com/tk7aOZ4H6n — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 28, 2023

Despite the success of his Twitter show, it always felt like another shoe had to drop — and a Puck News report is now saying it’s a rather massive shoe that is indeed about to drop.

The key note from Puck News’ Dylan Byers, per The Daily Caller: “In fact, I am told he is raising capital to launch a new company that may yet prove more influential.”

Byers noted that Carlson’s purported power play could serve as a blueprint for other major personalities saddled to dwindling establishment media viewership.

“Tucker’s new media play might — if executed adroitly — serve as a paradigm for a generation of TV news personalities with huge followings and fandoms who remain marooned to their desks amid shrinking audiences,” Byers wrote for Puck News.

While this is still a very preliminary report, the prospect of Carlson branching out into his own media company is a fascinating one.

On the one hand, Carlson has never truly operated a media company, certainly not one the size of a company ostensibly hoping to compete with Fox.

But on the other hand, Carlson did co-found conservative outlet The Daily Caller and has clearly amassed a dedicated following of both fans and employees.

In fact, the Puck News article notes that a number of his former Fox News staffers are all set to join him on this new venture.

More importantly, enough evidence has now mounted to definitively claim that Carlson is a bona fide ratings draw and magnetic conservative personality.

Despite a clean and total break from Fox News, Carlson’s star has not diminished one iota — the viewers and attention that “Tucker on Twitter” garners is proof positive of that.

The same cannot be said for Carlson’s former employers.

Fox News has been hurting badly sans Carlson, hemorrhaging viewers to the point where CNN and MSNBC — two networks that Fox has historically trounced — have been trading ratings wins with the suddenly beleaguered news network.

In partial response to those precipitous ratings drops, Fox News has announced a number of sweeping changes to the network’s programming, including the primetime block that used to be anchored by Carlson.

Fox News and Carlson’s team are currently locked in a legal dispute, with the network sending a “cease and desist” to their former host over his Twitter show.

