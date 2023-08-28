Except for war correspondents, real journalism in network news organizations is largely dead.

Few still remember Barbara Walters in her early years asking the Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi why people thought he was mad or crossing the Bay of Pigs with Cuba’s Fidel Castro.







You can’t get away with that kind of thing on the cable news channels, either. There are too many rules — too many conditions.

While news channels might have succumbed to cancel cultures, a foundational economic principle persists: The market inherently gravitates toward equilibrium.

The collaboration between the social media platform X and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson could signify a return to this equilibrium.

In 19 episodes since its June 6 debut, Carlson’s new show has given a platform to a variety of perspectives, even unpopular ones.

Another one could be on the horizon.

According to Julia Davis of Russian Media Monitor, Margarita Simonyan, a prominent figure within the Kremlin’s media apparatus and editor-in-chief of the Russian state-controlled media organization Russia Today, recently revealed that Carlson had sought to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Tucker is doing a great job. By the way, he’s really asking for an interview with Vladimir Putin! It would be great if someone hears this and gets this message to the president,” Simonyan said, according to Russian Media Monitor’s translation.

Vladimir Solovyov and head of RT Margarita Simonyan praised Tucker Carlson and insulted the Russians who condemned the war. Simonyan again pleaded with the Russian government to fulfill Tucker’s longtime dream of interviewing Putin. https://t.co/mjm9JCTKhy — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) August 27, 2023

While Carlson has not confirmed the accuracy of her claim, his reputation as a media maverick willing to challenge conventions suggests he might be bold enough to pursue such an opportunity.

Irrespective of his decision, it remains clear that Putin will continue to wield his influence over Russia’s direction. However, there’s an intriguing aspect to a sharp-minded advocate of press freedom like Carlson engaging with the reviled Russian leader.

The move would surely attract heavy criticism, but Carlson is used to it by now.

He has attempted to get an interview with the Russian dictator before, according to Axios. The outlet reported in July 2021 that Carlson was engaged in conversations with informal intermediaries between the U.S. and the Kremlin to facilitate an interview with Putin, details of which somehow reached the U.S. government.

In June 2021, Carlson informed his audience of 3 million viewers on Fox News that “we heard from a whistleblower within the U.S. government who reached out to warn us that the NSA, the National Security Agency, is monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air.”

“Things like that should not happen in America,” he said. “But unfortunately, they do happen, and in this case, they did happen.”

The NSA issued a rare public denial of Carlson’s allegations.

A statement from NSA regarding recent allegations: pic.twitter.com/vduE6l6YWg — NSA/CSS (@NSAGov) June 30, 2021

Putin’s central role in the invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing conflict is undeniable, and this interview, if it were to happen, could provide the world with a chance to hear the Russian leader answer tough questions about the war and the state of his country.

From a journalistic standpoint, it holds the potential to be a worthy endeavor.

Is Tucker Carlson listening?

