Tucker Leaks Spectacularly Backfire on Media Matters as People Declare They Like Him Even More Now

The extremist, left-wing astroturf website Media Matters for America has been attempting to destroy Tucker Carlson — apparently with the help of Fox News insiders — but it looks more like all their efforts are only making Carlson look better.

Media Matters posted what they apparently think is some sort of “expose” of Carlson’s behind-the-scenes behavior in the wake of being fired by Fox News. But what they have to say of some of his jokes, exclamations, and antics seems to be weak tea if it is all somehow supposed to discredit him.

The site reports that in one instance Carlson was joking ahead of an interview with the U.K.’s Piers Morgan that if they were going to talk about sex, “I’d love to hit some of the fine points of technique, but, you know, but it’s your show. It’s totally up to you.”

It seems hard to understand how Media Matters thinks this obvious joking around somehow redounds badly on Carlson.

The extremist site went on to act as if Carlson’s joke that someone’s girlfriend “was kind of yummy” makes him out to look like a bad person.

The site added that after the “yummy” quip, he added, “just kidding,” and continued, “Hey, Media Matters for America, go f**k yourself. I don’t even know what his girlfriend looks like. And if I did, I would not find her yummy.”

Do you like Tucker even more now? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Again, how is this joshing around with his crew so outrageous?

Then there was Media Matters’ attempted shot at Carlson with video of the host laughing and yelling out “f**k it, we’ll do it live” before taping a segment.

After this, um, “bombshell” report, few thought it rose to the height of making Carlson look bad.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

TUCKER LEAK: “F*ck it we’ll do it live” Is this supposed to make him look bad? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OczUTQZCyi — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 2, 2023

Fox News: Leak that clip of Tucker Carlson sh*tting all over that organization everyone on the Right hates. That’ll show him! https://t.co/wD3emzsZUG — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 2, 2023

who at fox news thinks these leaks actually hurt tucker? he just looks even cooler. pic.twitter.com/fdfpUqKPv1 — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) May 2, 2023

Hey toilet lickers, all your Tucker leaks are making me like him more. https://t.co/QLvFlYsPDa — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) May 2, 2023

These Tucker Carlson “leaks” might as well be part of a promo campaign for him — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) May 2, 2023

The more Tucker leaks I see, the more I like him. — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) May 2, 2023

Every “leak” on Tucker Carlson is simply proving him to be a funny, cool, and real guy. Keep bringing them! — Vince Dao (@VinceDaoTV) May 2, 2023

With every Tucker Carlson leak, I like him a little more.

These aren’t doing what you think they’re doing, Fox News. — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) May 2, 2023

Hey, these Tucker leaks are an entire show within itself Keep them coming Media Matters!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) May 2, 2023

Media Matters must be pretty desperate to be putting out these “leaks” where Tucker is just being hilarious. https://t.co/GlH8eUuius — Jean-François Gariépy 🧬 (@JFGariepy) May 2, 2023

This is supposed to be what exactly? Tucker cutting up with Piers? What is this evidence of exactly? — War for the West (@WarfortheWest) May 2, 2023

The only thing this leak has proven is that Tucker Carlson is more hilarious than I originally thought! https://t.co/o1Ig6UVVBU — nick moseder (@TheNickyMo) May 2, 2023

None of these videos that were secretly leaked to Media Matters by someone or some people inside Fox News is making Tucker Carlson look at all like a bad guy.

It certainly isn’t stopping a wave of big-dollar offers from rolling in, either.

All of this stuff is funny, mostly wry humor, mild, and not the least bit “controversial.” Whoever is leaking this stuff to hurt Carlson is finding just the opposite happening. This backbiting campaign is backfiring quite badly.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.