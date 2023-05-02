Parler Share
Commentary
Fox News host Tucker Carlson discusses 'Populism and the Right' during the National Review Institute's Ideas Summit at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel March 29, 2019, in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
Fox News host Tucker Carlson discusses 'Populism and the Right' during the National Review Institute's Ideas Summit at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel March 29, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Tucker Leaks Spectacularly Backfire on Media Matters as People Declare They Like Him Even More Now

 By Warner Todd Huston  May 2, 2023 at 1:52pm
Parler Share

The extremist, left-wing astroturf website Media Matters for America has been attempting to destroy Tucker Carlson — apparently with the help of Fox News insiders — but it looks more like all their efforts are only making Carlson look better.

Media Matters posted what they apparently think is some sort of “expose” of Carlson’s behind-the-scenes behavior in the wake of being fired by Fox News. But what they have to say of some of his jokes, exclamations, and antics seems to be weak tea if it is all somehow supposed to discredit him.

The site reports that in one instance Carlson was joking ahead of an interview with the U.K.’s Piers Morgan that if they were going to talk about sex, “I’d love to hit some of the fine points of technique, but, you know, but it’s your show. It’s totally up to you.”

It seems hard to understand how Media Matters thinks this obvious joking around somehow redounds badly on Carlson.

The extremist site went on to act as if Carlson’s joke that someone’s girlfriend “was kind of yummy” makes him out to look like a bad person.

Trending:
15-Year-Old Who Beat Teacher for Confiscating Phone Gets Bad News from the Judge

The site added that after the “yummy” quip, he added, “just kidding,” and continued, “Hey, Media Matters for America, go f**k yourself. I don’t even know what his girlfriend looks like. And if I did, I would not find her yummy.”

Do you like Tucker even more now?

Again, how is this joshing around with his crew so outrageous?

Then there was Media Matters’ attempted shot at Carlson with video of the host laughing and yelling out “f**k it, we’ll do it live” before taping a segment.

After this, um, “bombshell” report, few thought it rose to the height of making Carlson look bad.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Related:
Video of Tucker Carlson Behind-the-Scenes Totally Backfires on Those Who Leaked It: 'He's Right'

None of these videos that were secretly leaked to Media Matters by someone or some people inside Fox News is making Tucker Carlson look at all like a bad guy.

It certainly isn’t stopping a wave of big-dollar offers from rolling in, either.

All of this stuff is funny, mostly wry humor, mild, and not the least bit “controversial.” Whoever is leaking this stuff to hurt Carlson is finding just the opposite happening. This backbiting campaign is backfiring quite badly.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




Tucker Leaks Spectacularly Backfire on Media Matters as People Declare They Like Him Even More Now
Twitter Note Reveals What's Really in the Sick Book Chelsea Clinton Wants Children to Read
Heroic Judge Stands Up for Americans Against Soros-Backed Prosecutor - Jail Time May Be in Her Future
Stephen King Gets Destroyed by Dan Bongino After Trying to Own Him for Leaving Fox News
4 Words on Megyn Kelly's Vacation Hat Have Fans Cheering Her: 'Best Hat Ever'
See more...

Conversation