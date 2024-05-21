Wendy's Offering 50-Nugget Buckets in Killer Deal - But Only at These Locations

The fast-food chain Wendy’s is offering customers at participating U.S. locations a chance to buy about 50 chicken nuggets for a modest price in a promotion that kicked off May 8.

The company, apparently throwing a lifeline to Americans beleaguered by inflation, announced the creation of a “Nuggs Party Pack.”

In addition to offering its Wendy’s Rewards members six free nuggets with a mobile app purchase on Wednesdays, the company said in a news release that customers can pick up 45 to 50 nuggets for $14.99.

You can get dozens of regular or spicy nuggets by ordering the “Nuggs Party Pack” on the Wendy’s app or website.

One caveat: The food must be picked up in-store.

“We’re stepping up our nugget game with the official Nuggs Party Pack, featuring around 50** of the all white meat chicken nuggets of fans’ dreams, available in Crispy or Spicy,” Wendy’s said in the release.

“The Nuggs Party Pack is great for sharing with friends and family… or to keep all to yourself (we don’t judge!) Wendy’s is giving chicken nugget superfans their favorite meal even bigger and better than ever — with enough Spicy or Crispy nuggs for any occasion!”

The company suggested its deal for people picnicking or watching sports together, or for groups experiencing late-night cravings.

From New Hampshire to the Florida Keys and California to Washington state — and just about everywhere in between — the promotion offers customers nationwide a chance to get a bucket of nuggets for a limited time.

The company said it partnered with McBroken.com to create an interactive nugget map that can lead hungry Wendy’s customers to a deal near them.

You can find a participating location near you by using the company’s map here.

McBroken is “the site that clowns on broken ice cream machines at a certain QSR brand across the country,” the Wendy’s release said.

McDonald’s stores, of course, routinely report such outages to the ire of hungry customers but to the delight of anonymous social media meme makers.

Wendy’s did not mention its competitor by name during the nugget promotion, but the message was clear: It wants to poach customers from anywhere it can and is taking an extraordinary step to do so.

The chain came under fire this year when it announced it would experiment with a so-called surge pricing model.

The plan never went through, and Wendy’s has since stuck to mending fences through new products and promotional campaigns.

McDonald’s fired back at its competitor’s promotion by offering its own nugget deal this week — but just for one day.

Customers looking to pick up six free Chicken McNuggets and a dipping sauce must order them through the McDonald’s app on Wednesday.

