TV Executive Found Dead Amid Financial Investigation of His Show
An executive on the daytime talk show “Sherri,” which replaced “The Wendy Williams Show” on many FOX stations in 2022, was recently found dead amid questions about the show’s finances, according to a report.
Page Six reported the executive died of an apparent suicide earlier this month when the company that produces “Sherri” began to probe him about why the talk show was not paying its bills.
Matt Uzzle was the executive in charge of former “The View” co-host Sherri Shepherd’s morning TV show until his Feb. 13 death.
Uzzle was employed by the company Debmar-Mercury, which distributes “Sherri” just as it did with Williams’ daily talk show until it ended.
Uzzle also worked on that program.
Per the report, Uzzle was under an internal investigation by Debmar-Mercury over the finances on Shepherd’s program.
His job, in part, was to oversee its budget and spending.
According to Page Six, the company recently discovered “Sherri” had not paid rent on its New York City studio since last September.
Additionally, there were questions about what was happening to the show’s budget of petty cash.
A source told Page Six, “There was real concern among staff that the show was getting shut down. Debmar had to step in.”
When asked about what was happening, Uzzle reportedly asked the company for some time to gather some financial documents as part of the investigation.
Those documents were apparently never delivered.
A day before Valentine’s Day, Page Six reported Uzzle was found dead in his home. People reportedly close to the late TV executive told the outlet Uzzle took his own life.
Page Six’s source said when no one heard back from him, police conducted a welfare check and “found him dead.”
The company is still producing the show but has not commented on the details surrounding Uzzle’s death or the reported internal investigation into the show’s finances.
Debmar-Mercury stated it had retained attorneys for its investigation and would not comment further.
Shepherd mentioned Uzzle’s death on her show on Feb. 15 but made no mention of the details or of the questions about the show’s finances.
Debmar-Mercury also reportedly brought in grief counselors for employees who struggled with Uzzle’s sudden death.
