SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

TV Host Mike Rowe Surprises Non-Profit Director with $124,000 in Donations

×
By Kim Davis
Published September 28, 2019 at 10:57am
Print

Television personality Mike Rowe is probably best known as the host of “Dirty Jobs,” which aired from 2003 to 2012, but now, Rowe is traveling around the United States in search of people who have jobs of a different flavor.

Rowe now hosts the series, “Returning the Favor,” a Facebook show preparing to air its third season.

“Returning The Favor,” focuses on honoring individuals who are doing good, hard, self-sacrificing work in their communities. Rowe and his colleagues seek to give back to the series participants, supporting them as they continue to move forward with their good works.

On Sept. 24, Rowe made a stop in Peoria, Illinois, to meet with Carl Cannon, founder of the ELITE Youth Program in the Peoria Park District.

A former military officer, Cannon aims to teach vulnerable young people how to escape the clutches of poverty, crime and jail and succeed in life.

TRENDING: Report: As Warren Closes Gap, Major Dem Donors Say They'd Rather Support Trump

“Believe it or not, some of these kids think prison is cool, like some kind of badge or something. I want to destroy that myth and teach these kids what kind of life they can have with some effort,” Cannon told The Peorian in a 2012 interview.

“Access to knowledge is the pathway to change. But the hardest part about success is getting started. So, if we can get them started, most will have the opportunity to succeed.”

Rowe visited Cannon to award him with $50,000 to keep the ELITE Youth Program moving forward during a surprise celebration on Sept. 24

Cannon also received $24,000 from the city of Peoria and $50,000 from charity organization Stand Together, bringing the donation total to $124,000.

“Carl Cannon has given his life in service to young people, the youth of our community, making a difference in their lives. He deserves this. I’m just so proud of him,” Peoria City Councilwoman Rita Ali told HOIABC.

An elated Cannon stood beside Rowe as he accepted the check from “Returning The Favor” at the Noble Center.

RELATED: 'The Karate Kid' Actor Robert Garrison Dies at 59

Viewers will have to wait until January to see the full episode and learn more about Cannon’s work with the youth in his community.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Teen Who Lifted Car To Save Neighbor's Life Said He Was Thinking of His Own Dad, Who Passed Away
TV Host Mike Rowe Surprises Non-Profit Director with $124,000 in Donations
Italian Scientist Who Studied Link Between Pizza and Decreased Cancer Risk Wins Eccentric Award
Woman Reportedly Takes Group of Homeless People to Dinner at Taco Bell and Gets Kicked Out
High School Dance Team Goes Viral for Over-the-Top Marvel-Themed Performance
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×