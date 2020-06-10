Actor Terry Crews, who stars in the police television series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” has gotten himself in trouble with the thought police.

Crews has come under fire for issuing a Twitter warning about “black supremacy” and proclaiming what most people see as the uniquely American ideal.

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy,” the actor said Sunday. “Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together.”

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020

Crews’ tweet came at a time when the nation is in the midst of racial unrest as a result of the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Many on the far left have embraced the call to “defund the police.”

The backlash was swift.

Activist and former MTV “Real World” star Kevin Powell accused Crews of being “self-hating” and told him to “read books.”

This makes absolutely no sense, makes very Black self-hating assumption that Black folks would actually try to do harm to White people in major ways, when there is no proof in history of any such behavior even remotely close to White supremacist behavior. Please read books, sir. — Kevin Powell (@kevin_powell) June 8, 2020

Those outraged about Crews’ tweet also included actors Orlando Jones and Tyler James Williams, who specifically took issue with Crews’ use of the term “black supremacy.” “No one is calling 4 black supremacy & the narrative that we are hurts our cause & our people,” Williams wrote.

Crews responded by doubling down on his call for equality and racial harmony.

I understand, Tyler. I was not saying Black supremacy exists, because it doesn’t. I am saying if both Black and Whites don’t continue to work together– bad attitudes and resentments can create a dangerous self-righteousness. That’s all. https://t.co/YLWGnpj8fl — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020

Rather than caving to the liberal mob, as many others who found themselves in Crews’ situation have, he maintained that his comments came from a “spirit of love and reconciliation,” warned against “groupthink” and stressed the importance of keeping “minds of our own.”

I believe it is important we not suffer from groupthink, and we keep minds of our own, and be allowed to ask difficult questions to each other. I believe this dialogue is important as we get through this trauma together. I love you. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020

Crews’ words could not come at a better time. Proponents of liberal groupthink have spent the past week descending upon anyone who dares to disagree with them or merely gives a voice to someone with a different point of view.

New York Times editorial page editor James Bennet lost his job because he published an Op-Ed from Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas urging President Donald Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act to prevent the rioting and looting from spiraling further out of control.

Bennet’s decision to publish the piece did not sit well with the more “woke” members of the New York Times staff, who staged a revolt that led to his resignation.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees had the audacity not to subscribe to the current groupthink regarding national anthem protests by NFL players.

Brees made it clear that he would “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

He probably should have added “unless the outrage becomes really intense” to his statement. The quarterback ended up caving to the liberal mob and apologizing several times for his perfectly legitimate opinion that just happens to differ from the liberal mob’s stance.

In some cases, caving to the mob can yield devastating consequences. In New York City and Minneapolis, local leaders have started to embrace the left-wing demand to “defund the police,” which will endanger the lives of law-abiding Americans who depend on the men and women and blue to keep them safe.

Those faced with the liberal mob can take two courses of action when responding: the Drew Brees approach or the Terry Crews approach.

Hopefully, for the sake of the republic, more people will take the Terry Crews approach and stand up for what they believe in regardless of any pushback they may receive.

