Twitter Won't Fact-Check Chinese Official's Fake Photo of Australian Solider Beheading Child

As Twitter fact-checkers remain entrenched in a war with President Donald Trump’s account, the Silicon Valley leftists refuse to apply their standard of censorship equally.

Twitter, hoping to see the president exit the White House on Jan. 20, intends to restrict or ban him from the platform, according to some reports.

But until that occurs, if indeed it does, they will apparently go on censoring his nearly every post, while simultaneously allowing foreign misinformation and hate to spread on the platform.

Twitter is currently facing heat over allowing a doctored image of an Australian solider murdering an Afghan child.

A tweet from Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, who is for the purpose of clarity an actual Chinese communist, shows a soldier preparing to apparently behead a small child.

TRENDING: Melania Trump Unveils Spectacular Patriotic White House Christmas Decorations

Lijian shared the fake photo and wrote, “Shocked by murder of Afghan civilians & prisoners by Australian soldiers. We strongly condemn such acts, &call for holding them accountable.”

Shocked by murder of Afghan civilians & prisoners by Australian soldiers. We strongly condemn such acts, &call for holding them accountable. pic.twitter.com/GYOaucoL5D — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) November 30, 2020

The foreign official is apparently fine to post images that could arguably incite violence.

The tweet has not been censored, and Twitter has not indicated the image violates any of the company’s standards.

No shock there.

Meanwhile, Trump is censored daily for sharing what appear to be mounting pieces of credible evidence showing election irregularities.

Twitter’s favorite way to censor the president is to slap little labels on his posts.

Labels such as “This claim about election fraud is disputed,” or “Multiple sources called this election differently” are there to undermine Trump as he and his legal team work to prove allegations the election was stolen from him by widespread fraud.

RELATED: Resurfaced Video Shows Dem Senate Candidate Warnock Laugh at Churchgoers Who Defend Themselves with Guns

Here are a few of the most recent attempts by Twitter to silence the president:

Not statistically possible. Rigged Election! https://t.co/Yw8roUTJhy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2020

Biden did poorly in big cities (Politico), except those of Detroit (more votes than people!), Philadelphia, Atlanta and Milwaukee, which he had to win. Not surprisingly, they are all located in the most important swing states, and are long known for being politically corrupt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

We won Michigan by a lot! https://t.co/D6inAewQxP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2020

Twitter’s labels don’t appear to be shaping public perception about what the president is saying in favor of those who contend there was no fraud.

A recent Rasmussen Reports survey found that 47 percent of likely voters believe Democrats cheated in the election.

Huge: “How likely is it that Democrats stole votes or destroyed pro-Trump ballots in several states to ensure that Biden would win?” Democrats – 30% – 20% say Very Likely (VL)

Unaffiliated – 39% – 29% say VL

Republicans – 75% – 61% say VL

All Voters – 47% – 36% say VL https://t.co/NMDryxyLzq pic.twitter.com/EblRuV2AXY — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) November 20, 2020

But that goes beyond the point.

The story here is California-based Twitter has an apparent allegiance to Democrats and foreign dictators, and not to the country or to the First Amendment.

Democrats can threaten violence and spread misinformation, while oppressive international government officials are free to incite hatred of Australians and deny the Holocaust on the platform.

There are rarely repercussions for such posts.

Arguably, there should be no censoring at all.

People should be free to post online and to read other posts while being able to decide for themselves what is true and what is fiction, and that includes posts from the president.

Instead, Twitter has taken an editorial approach to content moderation, and they have it out for Trump and his tens of millions of supporters.

The president is being reprimanded online like a child by a bunch of leftist technocrats.

The Trump tweet warning labels equate to telling roughly 150 million voters that their president is lying, and 74 million or more Trump voters that they shouldn’t believe their own eyes.

The large-scale gaslighting is unprecedented.

But Big Tech appears to have an angle, and it’s to assist the establishment media and Democrats in banishing those who don’t buy into leftist groupthink.

Posts such as these are fine on Twitter:

Following the insults to the #Prophet, the Islamic nation is filled with rage & objections. From the east to the west of the Islamic world, many Muslim officials & people have defended the Islamic identity & Prophet’s noble personage, which shows the Muslim communities’ vitality. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) November 3, 2020

Today, the main enemies of Islam are the Arrogant Powers & Zionism. The last manifestation of their enmity was the Paris incident. It is not just about one caricaturist committing a wrongdoing. Arrogant Powers & Zionism support this. That’s why they speak in defense of such acts. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) November 3, 2020

The next question to ask is: why is it a crime to raise doubts about the Holocaust? Why should anyone who writes about such doubts be imprisoned while insulting the Prophet (pbuh) is allowed? — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) October 28, 2020

They’re fine, presumably because they don’t challenge the talking points of Democrats.

Leftist tech geeks like Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and robotic Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg hire like-minded tech dorks who sit behind computers all day and censor a portion of the American electorate as social media has taken the country’s public discourse digital.

The town square is now almost entirely online, and while Chinese communists and Iranian dictators have a chair at the discussion, many Americans don’t — including the president.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.