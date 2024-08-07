Two College Students Become 'Dangerously Sick' After Being Served Drinks as Vacation Turns Into Nightmare

Two college students went to Cancun, Mexico for a holiday with their boyfriends; instead, they experienced a nightmare.

Kaylie Pitzer and Zara Hull believe they were drugged.

“There’s no other explanation for this. Two girls don’t just drop at the same time,” Pitzer said, according to KOTV-DT.

On Friday, they had some drinks at the resort’s pool, ordered water, and then everything went dark.

“The last memory I have is just walking in the pool,” Pitzer said.

“My water was fizzing. We were at the pool bar, and we were both knocked out,” Hull said.

They needed wheelchairs to reach their rooms. “We were out, couldn’t walk, couldn’t talk, couldn’t do anything,” Pitzer said.

The next morning, “It hurt to open my eyes, I was very nauseous, I couldn’t move,” Pitzer recounted. She was the lucky one. Hull had been hospitalized.

“I started having convulsions in my stomach, so they called 911,” Hull explained. “It’s so scary because, there’s times, I am like, ‘Am I going to make it out of this?’”

Pitzer noted families expected the worst.

“When I got to America, my mom had them check my body for any incisions to make sure I had all my organs,” she said.

With doctors telling the women they could have had their drinks spiked with synthetic fentanyl, Pitzer warned, “This could happen to anyone.”

The Oklahoma Christian University students said the U.S. Embassy told them to get out of Mexico due to Hull’s health, but that was easier said than done, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, which reported both were “dangerously sick.”

The hospital would not let Hull go without being paid. An air ambulance to bring Hull to the U.S. cost $26,000.

“We tried to say they had to release her, and I was told she would not be released until we paid,” said Stephanie Snider, whose son is Hull’s girlfriend. “We were told the amount would just continue to go up until they were paid.”

U.S. hospitals would not accept Hull without paperwork from Mexico.

“[The Mexican hospital] tried to say they didn’t even have a fax machine to send it,” Snider said.

Snider said Hull’s recovery will not be quick.

“Her body is so overloaded, her liver and everything. It’s going to take a while for her to detox this out of her body,” Snider said, according to KOCO-TV, “We don’t have a toxicology report from Mexico. They said they ran one, but we don’t have it.”

