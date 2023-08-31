Share
News
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to give remarks on the floor of the Senate Chambers at the U.S. Capitol Building on July 25. McConnell has frozen up twice on camera in recent weeks.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to give remarks on the floor of the Senate Chambers at the U.S. Capitol Building on July 25. McConnell has frozen up twice on camera in recent weeks. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Two Doctors Have an Idea About What Could Be Causing Mitch McConnell to Freeze Up

 By Richard Moorhead  August 31, 2023 at 5:08am
Share

Is this why Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is freezing up in the middle of public appearances?

Two different doctors advanced a similar theory as to why McConnell has suddenly become silent and unresponsive during two different news conferences.

Dr. Marc Siegel, a physician affiliated with New York University’s Langone Medical Center suggested on Fox News that the Republican Senate leader was suffering from Parkinson’s disease in a Wednesday interview.

“I have to tell you, at the top of that list, and again I haven’t examined him and I don’t have any background on this — except I’ve talked to some people in Congress and in the Senate — would be Parkinson’s disease.”

Trending:
Biden to Skip 9/11 Anniversary in New York City, Has Other Destination Planned

“That, in its later stages, can give you a freeze,” Siegel said of McConnell’s behavior, pointing out that the senator’s staffers hadn’t reacted with alarm bells.

McConnell became unresponsive and frozen for the second time in two months when speaking at a public function in Covington, Kentucky on Wednesday.

Do you think McConnell is fit to serve in the Senate?

The event followed an incident in which McConnell became similarly unresponsive in the halls of the Capitol.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Sanjay Gupta had a similar theory for McConnell’s difficulties in a CNN interview, though he left open a range of different possibilities.

“There’s a lot of things that can sort of come to mind.”

Gupta also pointed out that McConnell’s aides hadn’t reacted with surprise, suggesting that the problems were “ongoing.”

“Someone who has a Parkinsonian-like condition, for example, whose medications are wearing off, or something like that.”

Related:
Biden Says He'll 'Get in Touch' with McConnell After Freezing Episode, Bizarrely Deflects Re-Election Question

“That’s something that could sort of explain this behavior.”

Parkinson’s disease is a serious degenerative disease in which patients lose control over their nervous system, according to the Mayo Clinic.

A McConnell spokesperson has indicated that the 81-year old senator merely felt lightheaded, although he planned on consulting with a physician following the incident.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Two Doctors Have an Idea About What Could Be Causing Mitch McConnell to Freeze Up
Hulk Hogan Describes When EMTs Came to His House After Scary Fentanyl Experience
Biden Says He'll 'Get in Touch' with McConnell After Freezing Episode, Bizarrely Deflects Re-Election Question
Watch: 'Rich Men North of Richmond' Singer Performs at Rogan's Club, Teases Podcast Appearance
Trump Responds to Question About Ramaswamy as VP Pick: 'He's Really Distinguished Himself'
See more...

Conversation