Coney Island is the latest place in America to feel the ravages of crimes allegedly committed by illegal immigrants.

Two illegal immigrants have been charged with raping a woman at knifepoint Sunday night, according to the New York Post.

The victim and her boyfriend were out at 9 p.m. and stopped not far from a shelter for illegal immigrants when the man left to get coffee. When he returned, he found the 46-year-old woman being attacked, according to WABC-TV.

The alleged crime took place on Coney Island — a hot spot for visitors and tourists alike in New York.

David Davon-Bonilla, 24, an illegal immigrant from Nicaragua, was arrested, according to the Post.

Davon-Bonilla, who formerly lived at a hotel converted to a shelter for illegal immigrants, was charged with first-degree rape, second-degree assault, first-degree sexual abuse, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

Davon-Bonilla had been arrested last year in Brooklyn on a charge of sex abuse involving a 34-year-old woman, according to WPIX-TV.

Leovando Moreno, 37, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, was charged after the 34-year-old man who was with the victim tried to intervene but was beaten.

Moreno faces charges of second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

“The problem in New York is you have a sanctuary state and a sanctuary city, and they put politics ahead of public safety,” Tom Homan, acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the Trump administration, said, according to Fox News.

“Sanctuary cities are sanctuaries for criminals,” he said.

“This is going to get worse under a Kamala-Walz administration,” Brandon Judd of the National Border Patrol Council said.

“They’ve already made the decision that they care more about their base of support than the safety and security of the American people and that’s why we are seeing this crisis. It angers every single Border Patrol agent,” he said.

An interim staff report from the House Judiciary Committee posted to Fox News noted that “In 2017, then-Senator Kamala Harris asserted that ‘an undocumented immigrant is not a criminal’ and mocked any plans to remove illegal aliens from the United States.”

“Contrary to the border czar’s claims, many of the illegal aliens allowed to enter the United States under Vice President Harris’ watch are criminals who victimized Americans and terrorized U.S. communities,” the report said.

“That chaos at the southwest border, created and incentivized by the radical policies of President Joe Biden and ‘border czar’ Vice President Kamala Harris, has led to insecurity in the interior of the country,” the report further noted.

