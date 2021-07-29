TX Cop Says Border Patrol Turned Illegals Loose Because They're COVID-Positive

The surge of illegal immigration at the border has already posed serious threats to public safety and health. But according to a report from a Texas police department, migrants entering the country are now further threatening to spread COVID-19, thanks to the Biden administration.

On Monday night, the La Joya Police Department published a Facebook post describing an incident in which a woman flagged down a police officer on patrol earlier in the day to report that members of a family inside a Whataburger restaurant were “coughing and sneezing without covering their mouths and were not wearing face masks.”

“The Officer was also told by Whataburger management that they wanted the people to leave the establishment due to their disregard to other people’s health,” the LJPD post states.

As jarring as that story is in a country still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, the truly disturbing development was what the family told the police officer.

According to the Facebook post, the family said they had previously been detained by Border Patrol agents but “were released because they were sick with Covid-19.”

The family told the officer they were staying at a La Joya Texas Inn Hotel, the Facebook post states. When officers spoke to hotel management, they were told that all its rooms had been booked by Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley for “undocumented immigrants,” who’d been arrested and released, according to the post.

The report notes that officers observed up to 30 people “out and about the majority with out face masks.”

“It was also learned that people being detained by Border Patrol that showed symptoms of illness or were positive for Covid -19 were being quarantined by the agency and then later they were given custody to Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley to be placed in hotels in the McAllen area as well as La Joya,” the post states.

“We also want to add Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley did not inform the La Joya Police Department that people that had symptoms or were sick with Covid-19 were going to be placed in the Texas Inn Hotel.”

The Facebook post included this warning:

“We want to inform the public about the current situation we have encountered and ask that the citizens of La Joya exercise social distancing measures and that they please use face masks in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or its variants,” it said.

That statement illustrates the ugliness of the crisis created by Biden administration policies that have invited illegal immigrants to cross the southern border in record numbers.

The same federal government that isn’t shy about restrictions on legal citizens to contain the spread of the disease is apparently behind the release of illegal immigrants infected with the coronavirus into the general population.

It is bad enough that the CDC is recommending mask mandates for vaccinated individuals despite a lack of hard scientific evidence. On Tuesday, the supposed health “experts” said masks are recommended for individuals in high transmission areas regardless of their vaccination status.

Many conservatives saw the CDC’s flip-flop from its previous recommendations as another attack on individual freedoms.

Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw, an outspoken critic of the Biden administration, called it “the final political nail into the credibility coffin of public health.”

The new CDC mask guidance is the final political nail into the credibility coffin of public health. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 27, 2021

It’s hard to disagree with Crenshaw.

Anyone who has been paying attention has known for a long while that the public health response to this virus is more political than it is scientific.

Even so, actively releasing infected illegal immigrants into the country, only to turn around and demand law-abiding citizens obey draconian mandates is a new level of dishonesty.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez, a Democrat, said his community has followed the COVID-19 health guidelines, yet political missteps at the state and federal level have continued to wreak havoc on them. (In Texas, the chief executive is known as a “county judge,” an elected position similar to a mayor’s role in a city’s government.)

“We have been doing well as a community in slowing the spread of this deadly virus. But ill-conceived policies by both the federal and state governments are beginning to have serious consequences for Hidalgo County,” Cortez said, according to KTVT.

Besides the federal policies, Cortez apparently referred to Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order in May that prohibited local governments from inflicting mask mandates on their residents.

“I call on federal immigration officials to stop releasing infected migrants into our community and am further calling on Governor Abbott to return to Hidalgo County the safety tools he took away that would help us slow the spread of this disease,” he said. “This is unacceptable.”

While one may or may not agree with Cortez in blaming Abbott and the state of Texas for their virus response, Cortez is at least courageous enough to call out the Biden administration’s apparent practice of releasing infected migrants into the country.

The Biden administration’s policies have always prioritized other countries over the United States, but it has not typically been so obvious.

