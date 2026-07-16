U.S. Mint Begins Producing Coins Featuring Trump's Face

The U.S. Mint has begun producing coins with the image of President Donald Trump upon them, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

“As America commemorates 250 years of independence, the @usmint will begin striking this new $1 gold coin to honor the enduring legacy of liberty and a lasting symbol of patriotism,” Bessent posted on X.

“Featuring President Trump, it celebrates the strength of American values, and the promise of a nation dedicated to preserving freedom for all,” he posted.

As America commemorates 250 years of independence, the @usmint will begin striking this new $1 gold coin to honor the enduring legacy of liberty and a lasting symbol of patriotism. Featuring President Trump, it celebrates the strength of American values, and the promise of a… pic.twitter.com/PEMrsGqOEA — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) July 15, 2026

The coin features Trump’s face on the front next to the words “In God We Trust.” The coin reads, “Liberty 1776-2026,” and the reverse shows the seal of the United States.

The coin, now in production, will be available in the fall, a Treasury Department representative said, according to CBS News.

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The coin is made from non-precious metals and will have a “gold-like finish,” the representative added.

The administration based its issuance of the coin featuring a living president on a 2020 law covering celebrations of America’s 250th birthday.

A Treasury Department representative said the law allowed it to issue $1 coins “with designs emblematic of the United States Semiquincentennial during the one-year period beginning January 1, 2026.”

There is a precedent for the coin, according to ABC News.

In 1926 — the 150th year of American independence — a half-dollar coin was struck bearing a silhouette of President Calvin Coolidge along with a bust of President George Washington.

ABC News noted that the Trump coin comes as the president is putting his stamp on more of Americans’ money.

Paper currency printed this year will have Trump’s signature above that of Bessent.

🔥🚨 EPIC — FIRST LOOK: The new $100 bill featuring President Trump’s signature is here! Watch the full journey from design to final product. Trump is making his mark on everything! A historic addition to American money under 47!pic.twitter.com/KpgQAKX354 — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) July 14, 2026

That is a first for any president. The new bills will go into circulation in the fall.

Trump said appearing on a coin was “very unusual, but I was honored by it,” according to PBS.

He said it was “very cute they gave me a coin.”

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