The Technology Big Tech Is Betting On After AI

Note: The information provided here or in any related communications is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. We do not provide personalized investment, financial, or legal advice. The Western Journal benefits from purchases made through our sponsors.

It isn’t a chip.

It isn’t software.

And it isn’t a data center.

Bill Gates backed it. Jeff Bezos invested in it. Google signed a deal for it. Microsoft committed billions toward it.

Karim Rahemtulla believes one little-known company could sit at the center of what may become America’s most important energy buildout — and a major government milestone expected this August could bring the story into the spotlight.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.