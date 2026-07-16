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Karim Rahemtulla believes one little-known company could sit at the center of what may become America's most important energy buildout.
Karim Rahemtulla believes one little-known company could sit at the center of what may become America's most important energy buildout. (The Oxford Club)

The Technology Big Tech Is Betting On After AI

 By Sponsored Content  July 16, 2026 at 6:00am
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It isn’t a chip.

It isn’t software.

And it isn’t a data center.

Bill Gates backed it. Jeff Bezos invested in it. Google signed a deal for it. Microsoft committed billions toward it.

Karim Rahemtulla believes one little-known company could sit at the center of what may become America’s most important energy buildout — and a major government milestone expected this August could bring the story into the spotlight.

See the full presentation here.

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