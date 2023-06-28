Un-American: Biden Admin Shuts Down 4th of July Celebration Near National Landmark

If you were still unclear about where Biden’s loyalties lie, look no further than his decision regarding the Fourth of July celebration at a national landmark.

On Monday, KELO-TV reported that the National Parks Service (NPS) had denied South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s request to have fireworks at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day.

Noem made the request for the permit last summer, but in a tweet in January of this year, she indicated that the request had been denied for the third year in a row.

“The best way to celebrate America’s Birthday is with fireworks at Mount Rushmore,” she wrote. “Today, the Biden Administration rejected them. Again.”

The best way to celebrate America’s Birthday is with fireworks at Mount Rushmore. Today, the Biden Administration rejected them. Again. pic.twitter.com/0J4M1xaQOy — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) January 12, 2023

KELO reported that a reason has not yet been given for this most recent denial. In the past two years, the NPS has denied the permit request citing environmental concerns and the objection of local Native American tribes.

This means that the last time there were fireworks at Mount Rushmore was in 2020, when Trump was president, meaning that the Biden administration has denied it every year they have been in office.

This is obviously a very un-American decision on the part of the Biden administration. Mount Rushmore is a national icon that symbolizes everything good about the United States. A fireworks show there on the Fourth of July seems like the perfect way to celebrate America’s birthday.

This decision becomes all the more infuriating when you consider what other things the Biden administration has allowed national parks to be used for recently.

According to the Sacramento Bee, earlier this month, Yosemite National Park in California hosted a “pride” event for park staff. The Biden administration did not seem to have a problem with that.

If it is okay for national parks to be used to celebrate radical divisive political movements that alienate many Americans, then how come they cannot be used to celebrate a beloved national holiday?

The Fourth of July is supposed to be a day of unity in our nation, when we celebrate all that is good about America and recognize the common bond we share as Americans despite our political differences.

Instead of giving focus on that unity by allowing a celebration at a landmark commemorating four national heroes, the Biden administration is denying Americans the opportunity to celebrate their nation’s birthday.

This goes against everything that Biden claimed he stood for when he became president. He promised unity in a deeply divided nation. Instead, he seems intent on destroying any semblance of unity in the country.

If Biden did really care about unity in America, he would not allow national parks to hold celebrations of divisive politics and instead allow landmarks to host patriotic celebrations.

Biden, however, seems to be more concerned with promoting the leftist agenda, than in promoting America.

We know his true colors, and they are not red, white, and blue.

