Share
News

UN Pushes to Stop Alabama from Using New Execution Method

 By Richard Moorhead  January 4, 2024 at 12:42pm
Share

The United Nations is taking exception to a novel execution method planned for use by the state of Alabama.

The state is planning to use nitrogen gas to execute convicted murderer Kenneth Eugene Smith later this month, according to Fox News.

The execution will be the first of its kind in the United States.

Alabama’s planned method would substitute a nitrogen gas mask for a lethal injection, ultimately causing death by asphyxiation, according to CBS News.

The global organization claims that Alabama has failed to prove that the execution method will not result in “a painful and humiliating death” for Smith.

Trending:
KJP Kicks Off 2024 with a Bang: 'Shameful' to Send Migrants to Sanctuary Cities

State officials previously attempted to execute Smith by lethal injection in November 2022 — only for the procedure to fail because staff could not locate a vein suitable to inject the drugs.

The entity criticized the United States’ continued use of the death penalty in a statement blasting the planned procedure.

A group of U.N. officials described the planned execution as a violation of two international treaties to which the U.S. is a party.

Should the United States pull funding from the UN?

The organization is citing the Body of Principles for the Protection of All Persons under Any Form of Detention or Imprisonment, as well as the Convention against Torture against the plan.

They’re pointing to the former as barring the state from conducting an execution they are likening to medical experimentation, calling it “cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.”

The U.N. is urging officials to halt all planned executions pending further review.

Alabama is one of several U.S. states that have moved away from lethal injection as an execution method.

Related:
'No Room for Error': Alabama Set for First-Ever Execution Using Controversial 'Unproven' Method

The state began considering the nitrogen method after three straight lethal injection executions were botched in 2022.

Court rulings, botched executions and difficulties in obtaining lethal chemicals have deterred states from the procedure in the last decade, according to AZ Central.

The United States’ use of the death penalty paled in comparison to nations such as Iran and China in 2020, according to Death Penalty Info.

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going.

 

If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today.

 

And if you want to go even farther and opt for our Editors Club over a standard membership, I will send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country.

 

Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by becoming a member today.

Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




UN Pushes to Stop Alabama from Using New Execution Method
Watch: Tesla Cybertruck's First Reported Accident Is Head-On Collision That Demolished Other Vehicle
Illegal Alien Arrested for Allegedly Raping Unconscious 15-Year-Old Girl
Tough Guy Actor, Known Recently for 'The Sopranos,' Dies in Greece
'Unconscionable': Speaker Johnson Slams WH Talk of 'Regular Migration' and Amnesty for 'Vital' Illegals
See more...

Conversation