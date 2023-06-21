Undercover Video Exposes BlackRock Recruiter Bragging About How Little It Takes to 'Buy a Senator'

There’s an old joke that says we have the best politicians money can buy.

Like many jokes, there’s truth to the saying. Indeed, most of us suspect that it’s not a joke at all, but a description of how things work.

Investigative reporter James O’Keefe shows some of how it’s done, specifically through the investment company BlackRock.

A recent O’Keefe undercover investigation specifically spells things out:

U.S. senators are cheap; you can get one for just $10,000.

War is good for business.

BlackRock, hedge funds, and bankers run the world.

And a fairly low-level BlackRock recruiter says he decides people’s fates.

That BlackRock recruiter is Serge Varlay, captured on video by a female reporter for O’Keefe Media Group.

Should there be more oversight into the actions of BlackRock? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Describing himself as a BlackRock “gatekeeper,” Varlay appeared in varied scenes from a hidden camera apparently over some length of time as the reporter questions, flatters, and, for all we know, may even have been dating him.

Varlay doesn’t hold back, describing how BlackRock controls varied world pressure points in government, business, and media.

BREAKING: @BlackRock Recruiter Who “Decides People’s Fate” Spills Info on Company’s World Impact “It’s not who the president is- it’s who’s controlling the wallet of the president” “You got $10K? You can buy a senator” “War is real f***ing good for business” #BlackRockExposed pic.twitter.com/DZIy1DuZKF — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 20, 2023

BlackRock, said O’Keefe in a descriptive portion of the video “owns significant shares of companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Anheuser-Busch, Meta, Target, Procter & Gamble, Comcast, CNN, Fox, and, yes, Pfizer, just to name a few.”

As the woman doing the investigative reporting admiringly exclaims that Varlay is a “gatekeeper” for BlackRock, he said: “Yeah, I am. I decide people’s fates.

“Every f***ing day, I literally decide how somebody’s life is going to be shaped,” according to Varlay, adding his keen interest in “the whole thing of, like, domination.”

A key area is in being able to buy — his word — candidates.

“Let me tell you, it’s not through who the president is,” according to Varlay. “It’s who’s controlling the wallet of the president…The hedge funds, Black Rock, the banks.

“These guys run the world.”

Campaign financing is how politicians are bought, he said. “All of these financial institutions, they buy politicians.”

Asked how it happens, Varlay responded that investors like BlackRock buy diverse companies and keep plowing back proceeds to buy more companies until their risks are low. If an investor has positions in, say, 10 companies, and one fails, the other nine can keep everything afloat.

“You own a little bit of everything and that little bit of everything gives you so much money on a yearly basis that you can take this big f***-ton of money, and then you can start to buy people.

“Obviously, we have this system in place. First, there’s the senators. These guys are f***ing cheap. You got 10 grand? You can buy a senator. It doesn’t matter who wins — they’re in my pocket at this point.”

Asked if BlackRock really did such things, Varlay responded, “Everyone does that.”

Regarding the war in Ukraine, Varlay said: “Ukraine is good for business. You know that, right?

“We don’t want the conflict to end…The longer this goes on, the weaker Russia is,” he said and noted that if Russia were to blow up Ukrainian grain silos, wheat prices would sharply increase, providing lucrative investment opportunities. Within hours a trader could buy and then sell the wheat stocks for big profits.

“The Ukranian economy is tied very largely to the wheat market, [the] global wheat market.

“This is fantastic if you’re trading. Volatility creates opportunity to make profit. War is real f***ing good for business,” he said.

Companies like BlackRock usually know the direction the market will take before it’s common knowledge. BlackRock even does economic calculations for the federal government. Given its insider knowledge, Varlay said BlackRock will sell stock, cause a price decline, then, to preserve its investment, buy back the stock at a lower rate.

Besides government and commercial operations, the undercover reporter asked Varlay about influences in media.

“Why would a news channel promote a side in war?” she said.

“Because it’s also good for business,” he replied. “I mean, what’s news?…What does news feed on? They feed on tragedy. They feed on f***ed-up events…That’s what people like to watch. So when it happens, it’s good business — more viewers.”

“When nothing is happening, people don’t watch the news,” Varlay said. When the reporter noted that all media seem to be pushing the same talking points, Varlay replied: “It’s propaganda.”

The investors like BlackRock like to keep their machinations below the radar; they don’t like publicity, according to Varlay.

But even when common people find out, they don’t care, he said. “This is beyond them.”

So, common person, companies like BlackRock that affect your employers, your retirement funds, your ability to be hired and keep a job, your moral stances, your health, your freedom, are engaged in things beyond you.

Don’t be concerned.

It’s nothing you should worry your pretty little head about.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.