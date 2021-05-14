Commentary
Commentary

Unexpected Attack on Israel Launched from Neighboring Country

Andrew ThornebrookeMay 14, 2021 at 4:03pm
Combined Shape

An anti-Israel group in Lebanon launched three rockets at the embattled Jewish state yesterday as the conflict between Israel and Hamas terrorists continued to gain momentum.

All three rockets fell into the Mediterranean Sea and those responsible were arrested by Lebanese security forces, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The Jerusalem Post also reported that an airstrike by Israel Defense Forces struck a vehicle carrying weapons on the Lebanon-Syria border.

The IDF also issued a tweet following the attack stating that they repelled an unknown number of violent agitators who crossed into Israel from Lebanon on foot.

Trending:
Fred Weinberg: Getting Rid of Liz Cheney Is the Start to Taking Back Our Government

The attempted attacks thankfully missed their intended targets, but the escalation in Israel’s ongoing defense against Hamas to include radical elements in countries other than Palestine presents a troubling signal that the conflict may grow further and draw in otherwise disparate Islamic extremist sects.

The arrival of anti-Israel terrorists outside of Palestine also raises the troubling question of what defense Israel will have recourse to should the next attack come from a country other than Lebanon.

Indeed, though Lebanese security forces admirably arrived on the scene and arrested those involved, attacks from Syria or Egypt may not be met with so much resistance. And retaliating against terrorists based in other countries is an altogether more difficult feat to contend with than the already difficult situation of insurgency.

Nevertheless, it is a situation that Israel will almost certainly have to contend with, as the IDF even now issues reports of new rocket attacks stemming from extremists in war-torn Syria.

With Syrian and Lebanese extremists joining in the fray, Israel faces a multi-front battle against well-armed and well-trained terrorists.

Despite this, the Biden administration and the international community more broadly have failed to issue even a limp condemnation of the terroristic violence being hurled at Israel.

Related:
Hamas Prepares for Bloody Last Stand, Realizes Too Late They've Fallen for the Oldest Trick in the Book: Report

In point of fact, Democratic lawmakers such as Rashida Tlaib have gone so far as to join in rallies against the very existence of the state of Israel, while others such as Ilhan Omar have blatantly defended Hamas and hyperbolically claimed that Israel is a terrorist state.

The state of affairs is a far cry from just last year, when then-President Donald Trump oversaw the signing and expansion of the Abraham Accords, which were hailed for signaling a shift to a new era of peace in the Middle East.

Indian journalist Atul Mishra lamented the Biden administration’s failure to maintain peace in the region.

“With Lebanon’s attack on Israel, Hezbollah has entered the scene,” Mishra tweeted. “Congratulations to Joe Biden and the arms industry complex for successfully plunging the Middle East into war.”

Israel is under attack from extremist elements in at least three countries. Its people are being terrorized by violent radicals and its defense forces are being maligned by the foreign press.

Israel can hold on, yes. But for how long?

What comes next is anybody’s guess, but the U.S. ought to be by her ally’s side during this time of great struggle and suffering.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Combined Shape
Andrew Thornebrooke
Contributor, Commentary
Andrew Thornebrooke is a writer specializing in foreign policy and national security. He is the executive editor of The Rearguard and a MA candidate in military history at Norwich University.
Andrew Thornebrooke is an American writer working at the crossroads of communications and policy advocacy. He is an expert in intranational conflict and national security.

He is the founder of The Rearguard, a weekly column dedicated to exploring issues of culture, defense, and security within the context of a receding Western Civilization.

Andrew is a MA candidate in military history at Norwich University where his research focuses on non-state military actors, partisanship, and the philosophy of war. A McNair Scholar and public speaker, he has presented research at several institutions including Cornell, Fordham, and the CUNY Graduate Center.

His bylines appear in numerous outlets including The Free-Lance Star, Independent Journal Review, InsideSources, The Lowell Sun, and The Western Journal.
Nationality
American
Topics of Expertise
Defense; Military Affairs; National Security




Unexpected Attack on Israel Launched from Neighboring Country
Hamas Prepares for Bloody Last Stand, Realizes Too Late They've Fallen for the Oldest Trick in the Book: Report
'The Intercept' Runs Hit Piece on Conservative Journalists for Daring to Video BLM Riots
Watch: Flash of Light Cuts Through the Stillness in Gaza, Seconds Later Hamas' Operation Comes Crashing Down
'Squad' Member Tlaib Speaks at Rally Where Radical Activists Call for Destruction of Israel
See more...

Conversation