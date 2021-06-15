In a recent interview, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo exposed Vice President Kamala Harris’ lies regarding the causes of the ongoing border crisis.

Harris traveled to Guatemala and Mexico earlier this month after blaming increased illegal immigration from those countries on climate change and anti-LGBT bias.

Pompeo noted one simple fact: Central American policies and the climate haven’t changed much since January, but American politics have.

“The crisis at our southern border is not a result of what’s happening south of our border,” Pompeo wrote in a tweet. “It’s a result of what’s happening in Washington, D.C.”

“The conditions down there are no different today than they were in January of this year,” Pompeo said in his interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace, “and we have had multiples and multiples of people come across the border.

“So it’s not the conditions down there that have caused the current crisis at the border. It is the policies of the Biden administration.”

“The first responsibility is to keep our southern border secure. We had it done. We got there. It’s just simple math. 180,000 [migrants] in May is the highest in 20 years. This is a result of a bad border policy,” Pompeo added.

“It’s created a crisis. It’s caused enormous devastation to the human beings that have been trafficked across the border. This is not only bad for them, it’s really bad for the United States. It’s not a result of what’s happening in Central America. It’s a result of what’s happening in Washington, D.C.”

Indeed, Guatemala and Mexico seem to be in full agreement with Pompeo on this one.

Both Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei have stated matter-of-factly that the migration crisis is President Joe Biden’s fault.

If that doesn’t make it clear enough, nearly a third of migrants attempting to cross the southern border are not even from Mexico or the Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.

They’re coming from as far as Romania and India in the hopes of getting into the U.S. under Biden’s “catch and release” policy, which allows illegal immigrants to live freely in the U.S. for years while their cases are reviewed.

In all, 711,784 migrants attempted to cross the southern border between January and May of this year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. That number has next to nothing to do with the climate or LGBT persecution.

In reality, the U.S. is currently being ravaged by drug smuggling and human trafficking because Biden is beholden to the progressive left.

Illegal immigrants are flooding the border because they rightly believe Biden will let them in.

Pompeo is right. The myriad problems at America’s southern border can’t be fixed unless this administration is honest about what is causing them.

For now, unfortunately, it seems content to lie, lie and lie some more.

