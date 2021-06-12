Commentary
Commentary

Food Prices Soar Under Biden as Industry Leader Issues Dire Warning: 'There's Still More to Come'

Andrew Thornebrooke June 11, 2021 at 5:04pm

The next time you’re shopping for groceries or taking in a meal at the local cafe, keep an eye out for newly raised prices.

Companies from Chipotle to Piggly Wiggly are raising prices in an effort to make up for elevated costs in labor, goods and transportation, according to The Wall Street Journal.

It’s just the latest inconvenience brought about by the real Biden Effect: Rampant inflation and ever-increasing costs.

Consumer prices flew upward by five percent in May, marking the highest rate of inflation since the Great Recession.

Now, the increasing costs of everyday necessities like food threaten to combine with that runaway inflation to the serious detriment of everyday Americans.

Without American Support Taliban Steamrolls Afghan Army, Walks Away with Precision US Weapons and Armored Fighting Vehicles

“Quite frankly, we’re not done with all the pricing actions that we need to take,” Hormel CEO Jim Snee told The Wall Street Journal in explaining the company’s raising of prices on everything from peanut butter to Spam. “There’s still more to come.”

The squeeze on Americans’ wallets seemingly isn’t pricing anyone out of food yet, but those with bigger families and grocery bills ought to prepare the best they can for a continued hardship.

The new hardship is an unfortunate fact of the Biden administration’s terrible domestic policies, which Ohio Sen. Michael Rulli concisely pointed out.

“Inflation is a tax on American families,” Rulli said.

Indeed, as food costs creep up and go unaddressed by the White House, everyday Americans will be forced to pay the price of a disrupted market if they want to eat.

As it turns out, the costs of the progressive stimulus-fever must be borne by more than simple tax dollars.

It’s little wonder the situation has many feeling nostalgic for a presidency gone by.

Watching Biden at G7 vs Trump at NATO Shows How Weak America Looks to the World Right Now

“Under Biden, we have rising inflation, open borders, an energy crisis, a stagnant economy, & weak foreign policy,” Florida Rep. Byron Donalds said.

Indeed, between rising food costs, record inflation, mass worker shortages and a historic border crisis, Biden’s number one policy priority appears to be highway robbery.

Andrew Thornebrooke
Contributor, Commentary
Andrew Thornebrooke is a writer specializing in foreign policy and national security. He is the executive editor of The Rearguard and a MA candidate in military history at Norwich University.
Andrew Thornebrooke is an American writer working at the crossroads of communications and policy advocacy. He is an expert in intranational conflict and national security.

He is the founder of The Rearguard, a weekly column dedicated to exploring issues of culture, defense, and security within the context of a receding Western Civilization.

Andrew is a MA candidate in military history at Norwich University where his research focuses on non-state military actors, partisanship, and the philosophy of war. A McNair Scholar and public speaker, he has presented research at several institutions including Cornell, Fordham, and the CUNY Graduate Center.

His bylines appear in numerous outlets including The Free-Lance Star, Independent Journal Review, InsideSources, The Lowell Sun, and The Western Journal.
Nationality
American
Topics of Expertise
Defense; Military Affairs; National Security




