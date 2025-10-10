Share
Commentary

Unexpected Snapshot in Oval Office Captures Absolutely Colossal New Building Project for Nat'l Mall

 By Samantha Chang  October 10, 2025 at 7:36am
President Donald Trump is steamrolling ahead with his ambitious plans to reverse the left-wing uglification of Washington, D.C.

In August, Trump signed an executive order, vowing to restore D.C.’s classical architectural style inspired by ancient Athens and Rome to reflect George Washington’s vision of the nation’s capital as “a classical city.”

A left-wing movement in the 1960s began replacing the Democrat-run city’s traditional architecture with a hideous, modernist style aptly called “Brutalism.”

But Trump has made it a mission to revive the spectacular, classical origins of Washington — as envisioned by the nation’s founding member and first president.

Trump is overhauling D.C.’s architecture in preparation for America’s forthcoming 250th birthday, according to AFP.

On Thursday, two miniature models of triumphal arches were spotted on Trump’s desk during his White House meeting with Finnish President Alex Stubb.

“On Trump’s desk in the Oval Office today was a plan for a triumphal arch on the other side of the river from the Lincoln Memorial,” AFP journalist Danny Kemp wrote on X.

A winged golden angel triumphantly stands atop the arch, flanked by two regal-looking eagles. The structure will apparently be constructed across from the Lincoln Memorial.

The elegant design mirrors a rendering of the arch suggested by Washington architect Nicolas Leo Charbonneau last month.

“A proposal for a triumphal arch in DC for #America250, in the traffic circle in front of Arlington National Cemetery,” Charbonneau wrote in September.

“America needs a triumphal arch!” he gushed.

Trump, a billionaire real-estate mogul, has repeatedly torched the recent left-wing uglification of federal buildings.

During his first term in 2020, Trump signed an executive order on “Promoting Beautiful Federal Civic Architecture,” which former President Joe Biden rescinded in 2021.

In 2023, Trump promised, on the campaign trail, to “get rid of ugly buildings … and return to the magnificent classical style of Western civilization.”

In his August 2024 executive order, the president said federal buildings should “embrace classical architecture to honor tradition, foster civic pride, and inspire the citizenry.”

Just like the nation’s founders, Trump wants federal buildings to be constructed in a style that “beautifies public spaces, ennobles our Nation, and commands respect from the general public.”

This president has the right idea, and he shouldn’t back down in response to leftist race-baiting and emotional blackmail.

Democrats and their left-wing media puppets claim Trump’s move to restore the stunning Western architectural designs of Ancient Rome and Athens is “racist.”

Meanwhile, imagine what other world leaders think of the United States — supposedly the most powerful nation in the world — when they visit its capital city, only to see ugly, blockish buildings, and streets infested with crime, litter, and homelessness?

Why would other countries respect U.S. authority when it can’t even manage a tiny district that’s home to the American president and its governing bodies?

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

