Share
Lifestyle

Unheard Of: Man Wins $100,000 Lottery in 2002, Wins Even More 19 Years Later

 By Amanda Thomason  December 21, 2021 at 3:08pm
Share

Winning the lottery twice is a lot like getting struck by lightning twice: It’s incredibly rare, but it’s possible. Of course, being the owner of a stack of cash is usually the nicer option, when it’s handled well.

Alvin Copeland of Suffolk, Virginia, struck it rich in June 2002 when he chose the five matching numbers in a Cash 5 game and became the proud winner of $100,000.

Apparently that only whetted his appetite and he continued to play.

He won again on Dec. 4 through the Cash4Life game, which is available to play in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia.

Trending:
Photos: Contractor Who Was Building Trump's Wall Officially Builds 1st Section of Border Wall for Texas

Copeland bought a ticket for $2 at a 7-Eleven in Suffolk, chose the numbers 8-11-25-45-48, and waited until the 9 p.m. nightly announcement to hear if he was a winner. To his delight, Copeland learned he had won the Dec. 4 drawing.

He hadn’t picked the correct Cash Ball number — which was 2 — but if he had, he would have ended up with even more cash.

The prize had two payout options: $1,000 per week for the rest of his life or a lump sum of $1 million. He went for the larger sum.

As he waited for the check, he said, “I feel delicious right now!” according to the Virginia Lottery website.

The odds were not in his favor, as the chance of winning is 1 in 21.8 million.

When asked how he has managed to choose the right numbers twice in the span of two decades, he said that he chooses numbers he likes to play.

He also said he plans on using his winnings to help care for his family, a choice that resonated with many readers.

“Congratulations cousin Alvin…lol Well I can dream that we are family,” wrote one woman on a Facebook post of the story by WTKR.

Related:
Tragic: Mother Gives Life Protecting Her 4-Year-Old from Vicious Dog Attack


“Congratulations sir there’s no better way to spend it than on family you can’t take it with you,” wrote another.

Many added that they wished they could have been the winners. Others wondered why Copeland hadn’t remained anonymous. One commenter said that Virginia does not allow winners to remain anonymous when they claim their lottery prizes.

Still, it’s shaping up to be a good Christmas for Copeland and his family. What would you do with an extra million?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Unheard Of: Man Wins $100,000 Lottery in 2002, Wins Even More 19 Years Later
Upon Turning 105, WWII Veteran Celebrates Birthday with 'Legion of Honor'
Archeologists Stunned After Full Skeleton of Crucifixion Victim Uncovered in U.K.
Disgruntled Employee Detonates Workplace Explosion After Feud with Boss
Real-Life Noah's Ark Stirs Controversy After Authorities Question Ability to Sail
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!