Unintentional Parody: Watch NBC's 2-min Promo Showing Dads Distraught That Grandkids Can't Be Aborted

Scene: FADE IN

Scene: TIGHT CLOSEUP MAN WITH ANGUISHED LOOK

Somber music plays

Scene: MAN LOOKS AT YOUNG 3-TO-4-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER IN SLO-MO PLAYING. SHE SEES HIS GAZE, SMILES AT HIM. HIS ANGUISH CONTINUES AND HE DROPS PHONE FROM WHICH HE’S BEEN READING.

And so it goes, a more than 2-minute promotion for NBC’s “New Amsterdam” medical drama — set in New York City — showing several of the show’s characters concerned about their daughters’ futures, given the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Others in the promo include men and women walking down the street, with a bystander wondering at their strange, stricken expressions. It all culminates in a hospital scene where ashen-faced medical workers and others gather in front of a television displaying the news of Roe.

It’s meant to be gripping. And it is, in a way, given the power of television to manipulate viewers through motion, color and sound.

Except commentator Matt Walsh calls it a parody.

“This is how the NBC show New Amsterdam portrayed the overturning of Roe v Wade,” Walsh tweeted. “It’s honestly one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen in my life. Unintentional parody. Great stuff.”

This is how the NBC show New Amsterdam portrayed the overturning of Roe v Wade. It’s honestly one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen in my life. Unintentional parody. Great stuff. pic.twitter.com/hbrF0Mj4oP — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 4, 2022

I get what Walsh is saying about parody. But I can’t say I’m laughing.

I see the irony, perhaps, in an over-the-top dramatic tone that conservative author Rod Dreher called “the 9/11 of the Libs,”: 9/11, of course being one of those remember-where-you-were-that-day experiences different generations knew at the Pearl Harbor attack, John F. Kennedy’s assassination, the Challenger explosion or even the deaths of Elvis or Michael Jackson.

Indeed, my thoughts regarding the overturning of Roe v. Wade sent me back to memories of hard-working, dedicated women from Colorado Right to Life whom I regularly interviewed while doing a talk show there in the 1980s.

After all their intense efforts in those days, what were they thinking upon the overturning, I wondered.

The images of the fathers in the promo were grieved by what they saw as the bad news about Roe.

What’s wrong with these guys? They like the idea of the cute little girls portraying their daughters growing up to snuff out the lives of the grandchildren these guys would otherwise be having?

What’s wrong them? Is nothing sacred?

But, given the condition of our culture, we know the answer.

The “New Amsterdam” promo is an explicit portrayal of selfishness. The natural progression, such as it is, of the sexual revolution of more than 60 years ago to unrestricted sexual activity, which inevitably results in pregnancies which, to preserve the good times, must be terminated.

Forgive my crassness, but it’s all fun and games until somebody has to be killed.

That’s the truth of the abortions that these weepers on NBC are lamenting.

It’s “parody” perhaps, as portrayed by Mr. Walsh. But also a vivid portrayal of the perverse values embedded in much of our society.

