US World Cup Players Lean on Christ During Career-Defining Tournament: 'Jesus Is Everything'

Regardless of how the 2026 World Cup concludes, members of the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) have already won.

No, we do not mean the USMNT’s record-shattering 4-1 victory over Paraguay in Friday’s tournament opener for both squads.

Instead, we mean the impressive number of USMNT players who have boldly proclaimed their Christian faith, including midfielder Cristian Roldan, who, in a recent interview, told the sports-and-faith-focused outlet Sports Spectrum that “Jesus is everything.”

“I’m blessed to say that I walk the same path with those that share a real good relationship with God,” Roldan said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

The midfielder then spent several minutes describing his churchgoing youth and Bible study with current teammates.

Moments later, when asked who he thinks Jesus is, Roldan replied, “Jesus is everything.”

“Because I think everything correlates with Jesus in the way we operate,” he added. “And sometimes it’s a difficult way of life, right? To be everywhere at once and be so disciplined, and there’s vices everywhere. Even though you go through those vices, He’s everywhere. And I think that’s a beautiful thing.”

“Jesus is everything!” We caught up with USMNT soccer player Cristian Roldan on Thursday as the team prepares for their #WorldCup opener against Paraguay on Friday night. pic.twitter.com/ZY1JMc4OSr — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) June 12, 2026

Moreover, when it comes to Christian faith, Roldan has plenty of company among his USMNT teammates.

“Faith has always just been part of my life,” goalkeeper Matt Freese said in a recent interview with Sports Spectrum, posted to YouTube.

Freese then proceeded to describe his Catholic upbringing. Readers may watch that interview below. The relevant segment began around the 6:40 mark.

Likewise, star forward Christian Pulisic, one of the best players in USMNT history, has showcased his faith on social media.

“Off the grid, on the grind,” Pulisic wrote in November 2025 on Instagram. A photo of Pulisic holding the Bible, which he had opened to 1 Corinthians, accompanied the post. Readers may view the post here.

Most impressively of all, perhaps, defender Mark McKenzie told Sports Spectrum that he takes his evangelizing duties seriously.

In another interview posted to YouTube, McKenzie described fans’ grateful reactions to his Christian posts on social media.

“It helps me understand that the sport that I’m playing is not gonna last forever,” the defender said. “But the work that I do as a disciple for the Lord — that’s the real work that needs to be done.”

McKenzie then paraphrased Jesus’ words in the Gospel: “The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few.” (Matthew 9:37)

What a refreshing change after years of woke nonsense courtesy of the U.S. Women’s National Team, led by Megan Rapinoe, the now mercifully retired high priestess of wokeness.

Indeed, leftists have noticed the change.

Earlier this month, for instance, The Guardian published a piece on the “remarkable” number of USMNT members who have openly shared their Christian faith. That list included Pulisic, Freese, midfielder Weston McKennie, defender Chris Richards, and head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Of course, The Guardian had to take its obligatory shot at President Donald Trump.

“And the bit that must be acknowledged is that, while these things are unconnected, the USMNT opening up about their religious beliefs is happening to the backdrop of a governing party that trades, when convenient, on demonstrative religiosity,” the outlet insisted. “The Trump administration has empowered Christian nationalists and openly seeks to remake a nation that is constitutionally free in its practice of religion to an overtly Christian one.”

As usual, The Guardian had it backwards.

Christianity, of course, presupposes freedom, including freedom of conscience and worship. It is the pagan revivalists, the atheist neuroscientists who deny free will, and the secular “liberals” cheering mandates and lockdowns who threaten “to remake a nation that is constitutionally free.”

In the ongoing fight to prevent that remaking, American Christians may thank members of the USMNT for lending their timely voices.

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