Trump Announces 'Largest Fireworks Show in History' for July Fourth

America will celebrate its 250th birthday with a bang, or to be more accurate, lots of them, according to President Donald Trump.

“On July 4th, at The Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument, in beautiful and safe Washington D.C., we are going to host the most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all, a ‘TRIBUTE TO AMERICA,’” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Starting at 7 P.M. EST, this HUGE Celebration will honor our Country’s People, Spirit, Strength, Resolve, and Triumphs,” Trump posted.

“With the backdrop of the Lincoln Memorial and surrounding the beautifully new Reflecting Pool, more than 300 Members of our strong and talented Military Bands, Orchestras, and Ceremonial Units, will perform Patriotic Melodies and American Classics, and my Playlist (We will have none of those people that put you to sleep and constantly complain!), as we celebrate our Country, and Rally into the next 250 years,” Trump posted.

“This ensemble will be the largest formation of Joint Military Music and Ceremonial performances in History,” Trump wrote.

Trump announces July Fourth ‘TRUMP RALLY’ on National Mall https://t.co/q8RQ1Cnx0D — POLITICO (@politico) June 15, 2026

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Trump also promised “incredible Flyovers and Airshows featuring our Top Military Pilots and Equipment,” adding that he will be giving a speech as well.

“To conclude the program, and commemorate this Historic Occasion, I will be launching, what will be, the LARGEST FIREWORKS SHOW IN HISTORY, right here in our Nation’s Capital. Do not miss it. See you on JULY 4th in Washington, D.C.,” Trump posted.

A report in The Hill noted that the administration has said it is working with Pyrotecnico, a fireworks company, with the goal of breaking a Guinness World Record for the largest display of fireworks.

The White House has sought to promote celebrations in honor of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

“Task Force 250 aims to inspire a renewed love for American history, encourage citizens to experience the beauty of our country, ignite a spirit of adventure and innovation to help our nation succeed for the next 250 years, and invite Americans to pray for our country and our people and rededicate ourselves as One Nation Under God,” the White House said.

Freedom 250 is proud to announce Rodeo 250 — The Evolution of the American Cowboy, a signature attraction of the Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington, DC. Visitors will journey through the evolution of the American cowboy. From Spanish vaquero traditions… pic.twitter.com/BrqOjYaqbr — Freedom 250 (@Freedom250) June 14, 2026

Trump said Monday in a Truth Social post that June 24 will kick off a series of performances in Washington leading up to the Fourth.

“Come and enjoy a night filled with beautiful music from our talented U.S. Army and Marine Corps Military Bands (ONLY THE HITS THAT YOU KNOW AND LOVE!), the highly gifted Christopher Macchio, and our friend, Lee Greenwood, performing the Greatest Hit of All Time, GOD BLESS THE U.S.A,” Trump wrote.

🇺🇸 The countdown is on. Wednesday, June 24th, is the Kick-Off Celebration for the Great American State Fair on the National Mall. Featuring President Donald J. Trump, military flyovers, patriotic performances, and an unforgettable tribute to the people, history, and spirit of the… pic.twitter.com/g1hSjnVboP — Freedom 250 (@Freedom250) June 15, 2026

“You will also bear witness to impressive Military flyovers featuring precision Fighter Jets and Stealth Bombers, which will be flown by our U.S. Military Pilots, who have proven to be the most Elite Pilots anywhere in the World,” Trump wrote.

“This Patriotic Tribute will take place on the Main Stage at the Freedom 250 Great American State Fair located on our Majestic National Mall, in what is now one of the safest Cities in the World, Washington D.C., which we are beautifying to levels never seen before,” Trump wrote.

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