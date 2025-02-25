United Airlines Jet Carrying 182 Makes Emergency Landing

A Newark-Las Vegas flight was forced to return to New Jersey Tuesday due to an unexplained concern with the aircraft.

United Airlines flight 1544 took off from Newark Liberty International Airport at about 6 a.m., according to WPIX-TV.

After about an hour, the plane returned to the airport.

“United flight 1544 to Las Vegas returned to Newark Liberty International Airport to address a possible mechanical issue,” United said in a statement.

“The flight landed safely, and all passengers deplaned normally at the gate. We have arranged for a different aircraft to take our customers to Las Vegas this morning,” the statement said.

Newark had been the site of two previous United Airlines flights that made emergency stops Jan. 18 and Jan. 25, WPIX reported.

The plane in Tuesday’s incident was a Boeing 757-200, according to the New York Post.

The plane had 176 passengers and six crew members aboard, according to Fox News.

The incident comes on the heels of multiple incidents impacting airlines.

On Monday, a Delta Air Lines jet that had taken off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, was forced to return to Atlanta after what was called a haze filled the passenger cabin.

Passenger Kristin Morris said the plane had only been in the air five to 10 minutes when the haze began, according to CNN.

“A few of us passengers started to question why or what was going on. People started screaming ‘smoke, smoke, smoke,’” Morris said.

“We were in the air for about 20 minutes, and it seemed to take a while before we landed,” Morris said.

No injuries were reported. Passengers evacuated the plane without incident.

Last month, a United Boeing 787-8 flying from Nigeria to Washington D.C. was forced to return to Nigeria, according to the Daily Mail.

Due to what was called a technical issue, an unexpected mid-air jolt led to six passengers being injured.

Earlier this month, a Delta Airlines plane crashed and flipped upside down, bursting into flames, while landing in Toronto.

