American Airlines Flight Diverted, Escorted by Fighter Jets Over 'Possible Security Issue'

 By Jack Davis  February 24, 2025 at 8:19am
A New Delhi-bound American Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Rome Sunday.

Flight 292, which left John F. Kennedy International Airport Sunday, experienced a “possible security issue,” the airline said in a statement, according to ABC

Italian Air Force fighter jets gave the plane an escort until it landed.

The plane was carrying 199 passengers in addition to its 15 crew members, the airline said.

According to NBC, which cited sources it did not name, the security issue was a bomb threat.

NBC said it was told by a source that the threat was made by email.

The airline said the threat “was determined to be non-credible.”


Indira Gandhi International Airport rules required an inspection before the plane could land there.

“Safety and security are our top priorities and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” the airline said in a statement.

Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport representative Roberto Rao said the incident took place about 2 p.m. local time when the plane contacted the airport

“We immediately agreed and organized a safe landing,” Rao said.

“We don’t know what the security concern was, but my opinion is that it was serious enough to divert the plane, but not urgent, because we received the alert when the plane was over the Caspian Sea, a three hours’ flight from Rome,” he said.

American Airlines said local police met the plane and inspected it.

The plane was scheduled to continue its journey on Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the crew reported the issue, according to Sky News.

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation