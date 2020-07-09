As certain states begin rolling back public health restrictions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many parents are struggling to strike harmony between child care plans and ever-changing employment situations.

Florida State University staff saw a wrench thrown in those efforts late last month, when the institution made several controversial about-faces regarding whether employees with parental commitments would be able to care for their children while working remotely in the coming weeks.

According to Washington Post-owned women’s publication The Lily, university employees have always been contractually obligated to ensure their children are under the care of another while working remotely.

However, when stateside coronavirus outbreaks triggered stay-at-home orders in Florida and across the nation, forcing widespread remote work and schooling scenarios, the university announced it would temporarily abridge the policy in order to lighten the burden placed on working parents.

On June 26, the university caught heavy flak when the announcement came down that it would be returning to its initial policy come August 7 in an attempt to return to normalcy.

TRENDING: BLM Leader Exposed: Called Whites 'Sub-Human,' Genetically Defective; Said Blacks Are Superhumans

“In March 2020, the University communicated a temporary exception to policy which allowed employees to care for children at home while on the Temporary Remote Work agreement,” the memo read.

“Effective, August 7, 2020, the University will return to normal policy and will no longer allow employees to care for children while working remotely.”

My uni (in FLORIDA) just announced that effective August 7th the University will no longer allow employees to care for children while working remotely. I can’t even process that- the pandemic is not over and will not be over then. — Dr. Jenny Root (@Dr_Jenny_Root) June 27, 2020

campus care is full and 💰💰💰Faculty get paid parental leave (that can be taken only 1x- I took in spring). My director is great & husband (also works FT) shares in caregiving. I worry about even more vulnerable faculty and staff – and their children! — Dr. Jenny Root (@Dr_Jenny_Root) June 27, 2020

The news came alongside updated information pertaining to the university’s campus re-opening plans, which had previously been scheduled for early July. Instead, however, administrators had opted to place those plans on hold for the foreseeable future.

Recent surges in coronavirus case totals across Florida were cited as the primary reason for hesitance on the part of the university, WCTV-TV reported.

According to Johns Hopkins data, the university’s native Leon County saw positive coronavirus tests surge by nearly 300 cases to 998 in the three days following the announcement. Statewide, totals have ballooned to more than 224,000 in the past month.

Regardless of the FSU’s rationale, staff members were anything but pleased, left in a major child-care bind by the announcement.

RELATED: Kanye West Catches Heat for Posting Stirring Pro-Life Image

“My initial thought was, ‘Well, what am I supposed to do with [my kids]?” assistant professor of special education and mother-of-two Jenny Root said.

Do you think employees with parental commitments should be given more grace given current events? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“None of us are enjoying this. It makes me feel like I’m failing at everything I do,” the professor said, adding that FSU is “acting like they gave us this privilege to watch our children while we worked — when that’s literally what I had to do.”

She was far from the only faculty member with concerns.

“There has been no lapse in the kind of support my students need,” another anonymous employee said. “It’s not reasonable to say you can’t keep your kid and work at the same time. They’re reverting back to normal policies when life is not normal yet.”

The policy was later updated once again in the face of employee pushback, The Lily reported. Administrators clarified that the announcement only “applies to employees whose job duties require them to be on campus full-time during normal business hours” and excludes professors.

Some tenured staff members were able to breathe a bit easier. However, the update only sparked further aggravation among others, leading many to claim these adjustments only compounded the stress for workers with less solidified employment statuses.

“Due, I imagine to the way this has gone viral on social media … a slight retraction was issued today, which actually only compounds the initial problem,” FSU history professor Cathy McClive wrote in an email. “The policy now applies to staff not faculty — so those without tenure are in the most precarious positions.”

By the following week, the university gave up on the policy change, apologizing for any “confusion and anxiety” caused and claiming its previous communications had never been meant to prevent employees from playing the role of caretaker while working remotely.

“We want to be clear,” the university wrote. “Our policy does allow employees to work from home while caring for children.”

“We want everyone in our community to be focused on doing their part to keep each other safe. We are requesting that employees coordinate with their supervisors on a schedule that allows them to meet their parental responsibilities in addition to work obligations,” administrators added.

The Western Journal has reached out to Florida State University for further comment but did not immediately receive a response.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.