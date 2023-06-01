The University of Colorado at Boulder is telling its students that “misgendering” transgender people could equate to an “act of violence” against them.

The school has apparently ditched the old adage that sticks and stones can break my bones, but words will never hurt me.

Guidance on pronouns written by students and laid out by the Center for Inclusion and Social Change lists numerous bonkers pronouns and how to use them in social settings. These include “ze/zir/zirs,” “they/them/theirs” and “hir/hirs.”

The document goes on to explain how students should go about introducing themselves to people.

“Try to introduce yourself with your own pronouns so that everyone you meet knows that you’re a safe space and that you won’t assume a person’s pronouns. It also prompts them to provide pronouns without it being awkward. (Ex. ‘Hello, my name is Alex and I use they/them/theirs pronouns.’)”

The university also uses some pretty alarming language about not affirming a transgender person’s delusions.

“It is never safe to assume someone’s gender and living a life where people will naturally assume the correct pronouns for you is a privilege that not everyone experiences,” the school says.

“Choosing to ignore or disrespect someone’s pronouns is not only an act of oppression but can also be considered an act of violence.”

Words are not violence. Words might lead to violence — should those who hear them decide to begin hurting people. But by themselves, words are harmless. It is up to the person who hears them to choose how to react.

Do you use transgender people's preferred pronouns? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

UC Boulder has lied to transgender students who are presumably struggling with mental illness.

What the school is essentially telling trans students is this: “If someone refuses to validate your illness, they have violently attacked you.”

They might as well be telling these individuals that any reaction to “misgendering” — no matter how abhorrent — is justified. The person who misgendered them struck the first blow, according to the university.

This is setting a dangerous precedent. We have already seen what violence perpetrated by the transgender community looks like. People die.

This year, three children and three faculty members were murdered by a transgender shooter at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee.

Those who have the killer’s manifesto have refused to release it to the public, and we can only assume why.

Nashville officials say they will release shooter Audrey Hale’s manifesto, then quickly back down https://t.co/Q4SfUiZxgN pic.twitter.com/GecNTdLDOI — New York Post (@nypost) May 5, 2023



Audrey Hale was almost certainly fed the same nonsense that UC Boulder is currently telling its students. The result was bloodshed.

The last thing anyone needs is an army of LGBT radicals harming others under the mistaken belief that they are launching a counterstrike.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.