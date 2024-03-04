US Citizens Told to Leave Haiti Following Mass Jailbreak, Emergency Declaration

American citizens are being urged to leave Haiti immediately over safety concerns, the American embassy in the country’s capital warned on Sunday in a bulletin.

The U.S. State Department urged U.S. citizens to evacuate by any means necessary following a breakout of civil unrest and as armed gangs stormed the largest prison on the island country and released the inmates housed there, Reuters reported.

According to the BBC, it is believed around 3,700 potentially dangerous criminals are now free.

Fighting in the country has crippled important communications infrastructure and has left an estimated 15,000 people with nowhere to live.

Haiti’s government has declared a state of emergency while it attempts to restore order.

Video shared by NBC News from Saturday showed an attempt to assassinate Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

WARNING: The following post contains images of violence that may be disturbing for some readers.

Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry under heavy gang attack in Haiti. This is how political instability and rampant gang violence in Haiti looks like. Let’s pray for the Kenyan police as they go there. pic.twitter.com/rcOdZzPloc — Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) March 2, 2024

On Sunday, the U.S. government cautioned that the situation was so unstable that American citizens needed to leave immediately.

Have you ever traveled abroad? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The Embassy in the country issued the following statement: “U.S. citizens in Haiti should depart Haiti as soon as possible by commercial or other privately available transportation options, in light of the current security situation and infrastructure challenges.

“U.S. citizens wishing to depart Port-au-Prince should monitor local news and information on security conditions from commercial transportation providers and should arrange to leave Haiti when security conditions permit doing so.”

The embassy also said it would limit its operations for most of the week, citing the threat of “gang-related violence.”

“All appointments scheduled for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are canceled for visas and American Citizen Services including routine passport services, requests for Consular Reports of Birth Abroad, and notarial services,” the embassy said.

People who had scheduled business at the embassy in Port-au-Prince were urged to avoid the building.

Additionally, the embassy said in no uncertain terms that any Americans who had plans to travel to the chaotic country needed to cancel them.

“Do not travel to Haiti,” the embassy said. “If you are a U.S. citizen in Haiti, depart Haiti as soon as possible by commercial or other privately available transportation options.”

Those in Haiti were asked to avoid crowds if they were in the country and also to find a trustworthy news source on areas that needed to be avoided.

The embassy further asked Americans on the island to “keep a low profile” and to be prepared to hide for an extended period of time.

It is unclear if Americans in Haiti face being specifically targeted by violent gangs or how many U.S. nationals were there Sunday.

But the embassy stressed that anyone currently in the country to keep their IDs readily accessible and make plans to keep themselves safe.

Per the BBC, as much as 80 percent of Port-au-Prince was in the hands of armed gangs as of Monday afternoon.

Haiti has struggled with widespread and organized gang violence for years.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.