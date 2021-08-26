Path 27
A handout photo from the United States Marine Corps shows Marines and American soldiers guarding Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 19. On Wednesday evening, The U.S. Embassy warned Americans in Kabul not to go to the airport.
A handout photo from the United States Marine Corps shows Marines and American soldiers guarding Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 19. On Wednesday, the U.S. Embassy warned Americans in Kabul not to go to the airport. On Thursday, the area was attacked by bombings that reportedly left 10 Marines dead.

US Embassy in Kabul Issues Bone-Chilling Message to Americans Trapped in Afghanistan

 By Kipp Jones  August 26, 2021 at 12:58pm
The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan warned Americans stranded in the country not to approach the airport in Kabul just hours before two explosions struck around on Thursday, leaving American service members dead.

Apparently, the Biden administration received intelligence it decided to listen to. In a chilling advisory issued to Americans on the ground late Wednesday, the embassy warned of potential threats.

“Because of security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so,” the advisory stated.

“U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately,” the embassy added.

The Biden administration provided Americans stranded by its disastrous exit strategy a list of specific things to look out for.

The embassy warned Americans to be “aware of your surroundings at all times, especially in large crowds,” and to follow the “instructions of local authorities including movement restrictions related to curfews.”

The embassy also asked Americans attempting to flee Afghanistan to make a “contingency plan” and to “Monitor local media for breaking events and adjust your plans based on new information.”

The message was a chilling one. What it told thousands of people caught in a colossal blunder is that the American government can no longer protect its own people.

Per reports on Thursday morning, the intelligence received by the government was correct, and the military had lost control over security to such a degree that the Abbey Gate at the airport was attacked while an earlier explosion at a nearby hotel was also reported.

“We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can,” tweeted Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

That second bombing reportedly killed at least four U.S. Marines, but the death toll might have been as high as 10 Marines, Fox News reported.

For Americans trapped in the country — and for those safely stateside, it was the worst news yet out of the Biden Afghanistan disaster.

The embassy in Afghanistan repeated its warning to Americans on Twitter Thursday after the bombings.

“#Afghanistan: There has been a large explosion at the airport, and there are reports of gunfire. U.S. citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates. Those at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately,” the embassy tweeted.

The initial warning from the embassy Wednesday was a signal of surrender — that America under President Joe Biden has lost the capability to protect its own citizens from harm.

The deadly events of Thursday were a confirmation of that.

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




