The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan warned Americans stranded in the country not to approach the airport in Kabul just hours before two explosions struck around on Thursday, leaving American service members dead.

Apparently, the Biden administration received intelligence it decided to listen to. In a chilling advisory issued to Americans on the ground late Wednesday, the embassy warned of potential threats.

“Because of security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so,” the advisory stated.

“U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately,” the embassy added.

Yesterday, a day before the explosion, US Marines who manned Abbey Gate had already been briefed on the potential of a suicide vest detonating near their position, but continued processing those trying to gain entry. https://t.co/VhpX4WbfWO — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) August 26, 2021

The Biden administration provided Americans stranded by its disastrous exit strategy a list of specific things to look out for.

The embassy warned Americans to be “aware of your surroundings at all times, especially in large crowds,” and to follow the “instructions of local authorities including movement restrictions related to curfews.”

The embassy also asked Americans attempting to flee Afghanistan to make a “contingency plan” and to “Monitor local media for breaking events and adjust your plans based on new information.”

Do you think Biden should be impeached over the Afghanistan withdrawal? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The message was a chilling one. What it told thousands of people caught in a colossal blunder is that the American government can no longer protect its own people.

Per reports on Thursday morning, the intelligence received by the government was correct, and the military had lost control over security to such a degree that the Abbey Gate at the airport was attacked while an earlier explosion at a nearby hotel was also reported.

“We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can,” tweeted Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

That second bombing reportedly killed at least four U.S. Marines, but the death toll might have been as high as 10 Marines, Fox News reported.

BREAKING: 4 U.S. Marines killed, 3 wounded in suicide bombing outside Kabul airport: U.S. officials — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 26, 2021

For Americans trapped in the country — and for those safely stateside, it was the worst news yet out of the Biden Afghanistan disaster.

The embassy in Afghanistan repeated its warning to Americans on Twitter Thursday after the bombings.

“#Afghanistan: There has been a large explosion at the airport, and there are reports of gunfire. U.S. citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates. Those at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately,” the embassy tweeted.

#Afghanistan: There has been a large explosion at the airport, and there are reports of gunfire. U.S. citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates. Those at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately. https://t.co/q216Qs8GuB pic.twitter.com/wdd3Rtdbse — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) August 26, 2021

The initial warning from the embassy Wednesday was a signal of surrender — that America under President Joe Biden has lost the capability to protect its own citizens from harm.

The deadly events of Thursday were a confirmation of that.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.